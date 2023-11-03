Judge in Delphi killing case gets extension to file briefs with Supreme Court

INDIANAPOLIS — Special Judge Frances Gull received a one-week extension of time to file briefs opposing writs to be issued against her by the Indiana Supreme Court.

Gull is the appointed judge presiding over the case of Richard Allen, who is suspected of the Delphi killings of Libby German and Abby Williams on Feb. 13, 2017.

On a day off from school, Liberty, 14, and Abigail, 13, hiked the trail around the Monon High Bridge. When the the girls did not show up for their ride home, family members became concerned and a search began, joined by many in the Delphi community.

Their bodies were found the next day, Valentine's Day, about a quarter of a mile east of the Monon High Bridge.

The Indiana Attorney General's office declined to represent Gull or the Carroll Circuit Court in the filing, so Gull has Indianapolis attorney Matthew Gutwein representing her, according to the filing.

Indiana Supreme Court asked to review decisions in suspected Delphi killer's case

The Attorney General's office represents the state officials and prosecutor's offices in legal actions, including appeals and lawsuits.

An order issued Friday gave Gull's legal counsel until Nov. 16 to file briefs against a request for the Indiana Supreme Court to review Gull's legal rulings in Allen's case and reverse decisions that the Oct. 30 filing alleged are incorrect.

The Indiana Supreme Court's order on Friday states, "Once briefing is complete, the Court will take the matter under advisement."

The motion for writs seeks to force Gull to open court filings to public inspection, as well as reinstate Allen's original defense team of Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi. The second request for a writ — a writ of prohibition — seeks to block Gull from interfering with the appeal while it is pending the Supreme Court's decision, according to law.cornell.edu.

A writ of mandamus is a request for a court order for a government official to properly fulfill her official duties or correct an abuse of discretion, according to law.cornell.edu.

Many of the filings in Allen's case have been sealed and do not have the mandated court explanation of why the documents were excluded from public inspection, according to the Oct. 30 filing with the Indiana Supreme Court.

The Oct. 30 motion with the state's highest court also took exception to Gull's determination that Baldwin and Rozzi acted with "gross negligence" in their defense of Allen.

Gull announced Oct. 19 that Baldwin and Rozzi resigned from the case, but Baldwin and Rozzi alleged they were given a choice to resign or face Gull's open-court shaming of the two. They described this as being coerced off the case.

Before the Oct. 31 hearing, Baldwin and Rozzi filed to represent Allen as private counsel. Gull still cited gross negligence and dismissed them from the case.

In the days between the two hearings, held Oct. 19 and Oct. 31, Rozzi filed a motion indicating he intended to remain on the case at Allen's request. He also filed a motion asking Gull to step down as special judge.

Gull ignored those motions before the Oct. 31 hearing, noting that Rozzi does not represent Allen.

On the morning of the Oct. 31 hearing, Allen's new public defenders filed for a continuance in Allen's trial, noting they cannot be ready by Jan. 8.

Gull granted that motion and set Oct. 15, 2024, as Allen's new trial date.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

