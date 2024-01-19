Judge demands that Allegheny Health Network turn over records related to Jeannette killing

Jan. 19—A Westmoreland County judge is demanding that Allegheny Health Network hand over medical records for a man who was killed in September 2022 in Jeannette.

Judge Timothy Krieger on Friday issued a rule to show cause for why the records custodian at the health system should not be held in contempt for failure to comply with a subpoena issued by prosecutors seeking the records in the homicide case.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Barr said a subpoena was sent to the health system in November to turn over the records. He and defense attorney Ryan Tutera agreed that such records are typically received within four to six weeks.

"I'm not opposed to your honor putting out an order for them to supply those things," Barr said.

Antwone D. Thurston II, 24, of Verona, is accused in the fatal stabbing of William Osselburn, 62, of Jeannette, during an altercation Sept. 26, 2022. According to preliminary hearing testimony, Thurston and woman were sitting on the porch of their shared South Sixth Street home, along with a neighbor, when Osselburn got into an argument with the neighbor over money.

The argument escalated and Thurston was pushed into a shrub by Osselburn. Thurston got up and the fight continued, according to preliminary hearing testimony and court papers. Thurston fled the scene and surrendered the next day.

Osselburn was taken to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville where he died. He had six cuts and five stab wounds.

Tutera said the medical records are an important part of the case.

"It's delaying things," he said.

He has hired defense experts to review the records and potentially provide testimony. Tutera previously suggested the possibility of a self-defense claim during the anticipated three-day trial.

Attorneys plan to have a hearing in 30 days to see if the health system turns the records over.

