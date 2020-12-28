A judge denied Ghislaine Maxwell's renewed bid to be released on bail, saying she's still a flight risk

Kelly McLaughlin
ghislaine maxwell panel
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City. Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

  • US District Judge Alison Nathan denied Ghislaine Maxwell's renewed bid to be released on bail on Monday.

  • Judge Nathan said Maxwell is a flight risk — the same reason her first request for bail was denied.

  • Maxwell's lawyers had offered a $28.5 million bail in her application, $22.5 million of which was from assets belonging to Maxwell and her husband, Scott Borgerson.

  • Maxwell is being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center as she awaits trial on charges tied to allegations of sexually trafficking minors with now-dead sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A judge denied Ghislaine Maxwell's second bid to be released on bail, saying the multimillionaire and longtime associate of now-dead sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is still a flight risk.

In court papers filed on Monday seen by Insider, US District Judge Alison Nathan said Maxwell's "proposed bail conditions would not reasonably assure her appearance at future proceedings."

Maxwell, who is being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center as she awaits trial on charges tied to allegations of sexually trafficking minors with Epstein, filed a request for bail earlier this month.

She previously requested bail in July but was denied over similar concerns of her being a flight risk.

In the most recent request for bail, Maxwell's lawyers offered a $28.5 million bail application, $22.5 millions of which was from assets belonging to Maxwell and her husband, Scott Borgerson.

Read more: The untold story of Ghislaine Maxwell's secret husband, Scott Borgerson

Maxwell's current relationship with Borgerson, a CEO of a maritime analytics company, is unclear. She called him a "wonderful and loving person" as part of her bail application, but also asked to live with someone who was not her spouse if she were released.

The bail application also said Maxwell would pay for security and would not leave Manhattan or Brooklyn as she awaited trial.

In her order denying Maxwell's bail, Nathan reiterated concerns of Maxwell being a flight risk that she had initially raised during the first bail request.

"The Court concludes that none of the new information that the Defendant presented in support of her application has a material bearing on the Court's determination that she poses a flight risk," the judge wrote.

Maxwell was arrested in July and is facing charges related to her relationship with Epstein.

Prosecutors say she helped Epstein recruit and groom minors for sexual abuse, took part in the abuse of minors, and later lied about it in a deposition.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty.

Read the original article on Insider

