Judge denies Amber Heard’s request for mistrial in Johnny Depp case

(Independent)

A judge has denied Amber Heard’s request for a mistrial in the defamation case that opposed her and Johnny Depp in Virginia.

Judge Penney Azcarate declined to toss the verdict on Wednesday 13 July. The judge was responding to several post-trial motions made by Ms Heard’s legal team.

In a memorandum filed on 8 July, Ms Heard’s attorneys had argued in favor of a mistrial based on the fact that one of the jurors was allegedly not the person who had been summoned for jury duty.

They argued that the situation violated Ms Heard’s due process as a defendant, and that she should therefore be granted a new trial.

Judge Azcarate declined this motion, as well as the others, in the most recent filing.

