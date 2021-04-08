Judge denies bail in attempted homicide case
Apr. 8—SUNBURY — A Shamokin man facing attempted homicide charges will remain in Northumberland County Jail.
Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones denied a bail motion on Tuesday from Akeem Tryree Gregory, 31, of Shamokin, because he said Gregory is a danger to society. Gregory will remain a county inmate and held without bail due to the nature of the charges.
Gregory has been incarcerated at the county jail in Coal Township since Feb. 22, 2020, for allegedly shooting another man and then barricading himself in a Mount Carmel home for six hours. Gregory was arrested by Shamokin police for allegedly shooting Joel Santiago at least four times on Feb. 22 over an altercation involving $160 in marijuana. Shamokin police discovered Gregory was inside a Mount Carmel home and arrived in an attempt to speak with him but Gregory refused to exit the South Maple Street property.
After nearly six hours, police fired tear gas into the home and Gregory said he was asleep and didn't even know police were there until the window shot out, according to court documents.
Gregory is charged with attempted criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of burglary, a felony count of criminal trespass, a felony count of illegally possessing a firearm and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person. In addition to the pending drug charges, Gregory also has pending simple assault and disorderly conduct charges stemming from allegedly assaulting a correctional officer on July 29 in the jail.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER