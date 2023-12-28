Judge denies bail for man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend, 17

The man accused of murdering his 17-year-old girlfriend was denied bail by a judge on Thursday.

Saul Garcia Macias, handcuffed and wearing a red and white jail uniform, attended his fist appearance hearing at the county jail. He was connected via Zoom with County Judge LeeAnn Mackey-Barnes, who was at the courthouse downtown.

The judge told Macias he was charged with second-degree murder. Assistant State Attorney Robert Bullara told the court that Macias had several juvenile charges where adjudication was withheld. Bullara asked the judge to hold Macias in jail without bail because he's a flight risk and a danger to the community.

County Judge LeeAnn Mackey-Barnes

Marion County Sheriff's Office officials said Macias has a hold from border patrol, meaning he does not have legal status in the U.S. They also said Macias is known to flee the U.S. whenever he gets into trouble with law enforcement.

A lawyer with the Public Defender's Office, present at the hearing, was offered a chance to speak, but she declined.

The judge said she read Macias' arrest report. Based on the nature of the case, she said, Macias will be held without bail. The Public Defender's Office was appointed to represent Macias. His next court date, an arraignment, will be 9 a.m. Jan. 30.

Background

Macias, 21, is accused of killing 17-year-old Sofia Tellez Lugo. Sheriff's detectives said she was shot and killed on Dec. 10. Her body was discovered by Macias' mother inside a single-wide mobile home in the 1000 block of Northwest 111th Court in Ocala.

From their investigation, detectives believed Macias shot the teen and then fled.

Records from the Marion County Children's Alliance Family Violence Prevention group shows this would be considered the fifth domestic/dating violence murder for 2023. Last year, the group said, there was four such cases.

Macias went missing after the fatal shooting. On Wednesday, Macias contacted sheriff's officials saying he wanted to know why they were looking for him. Unable to find Macias after the incident, detectives considered the young man a person of interest.

Previous coverage: Boyfriend, 21, charged in Dec. 10 shooting death of girlfriend, 17

At the sheriff's office, according to the arrest report, Macias told detectives since the shooting, he was in the woods and was lost. He said even though he had his mother's cellphone, he got lost it in the woods.

Finally, after 17 days, Macias said he was able to get out of the woods and stumbled into a convenience store, where he asked to a phone. Despite his story of being in the woods for more than two weeks, officials noted that Macias' clothes and shoes were clean when he was found.

Macias told the detectives he believes a drug dealer name Mike shot his girlfriend.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Bail denied for 21-year-old man accused of killing teen girlfriend