Judge denies bail for Trump administration aide for alleged role in Capitol siege

A Trump administration aide accused of leading rioters into the Capitol building — and violently assaulting an officer with a stolen shield — is a danger to society who should remain behind bars pending trial, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Federico “Freddie” Klein, 42, appeared virtually in Washington, D.C., federal court following his Virginia arrest earlier this month for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 siege.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui denied Klein the option to post bail, and questioned how the State Department aide who had sworn to defend the Constitution could participate in such an attack.

The judge also noted that Klein’s involvement might’ve legitimized the insurrection in fellow rioters’ minds.

“They’re more likely to believe there’s a lawful basis for them to consider” trying to overturn the election, Judge Faruqui said. “That’s extremely concerning.”

Klein, a Marine veteran who served in Iraq, lead one of the first groups of rioters through a central doorway on the Lower West Terrace, federal prosecutors charged. He remained inside for 35 minutes engaging in “what can only be described as hand-to-hand combat,” said the feds.

“He used physical violence against officers who were protecting the entrance, and his individual participation in the larger mob heightened the overall violence and dangerousness of the day,” read a government memo filed Tuesday urging a judge to keep Klein behind bars.

“We need fresh people, we need fresh people,” the MAGA hat-wearing aide was caught on video telling rioters, according to the feds.

Klein had top security clearance through his staff assistant job, up until he resigned on Jan. 19, said prosecutors.

“Despite the trust the country and government placed in Klein’s character, stability, trustworthiness, reliability, discretion, honesty, judgment, and unquestionable loyalty to the United States, Klein’s behavior revealed that his true allegiance lies elsewhere,” the government memo said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jocelyn Bond argued Tuesday that Klein’s actions influenced the riots’ intensity and his background in law enforcement made it all the more troubling. She noted that he used a stolen police shield to violently attack law enforcement in spite his own background.

“The government trusted him. He was given access to sensitive information,” said Bond. “He turned around and he attacked his own government.”

Klein was hired at the State Department shortly after Trump’s inauguration and made just over $66,000 a year, public records show.

He faces several felony charges and significant prison time if convicted.