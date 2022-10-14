Judge denies bid by Cory Bigsby’s lawyers to toss statements he gave to detectives

A judge ruled Thursday that Hampton prosecutors can use against Cory Bigsby the statements he made to detectives about leaving his four young boys home alone.

Circuit Judge James Hawks denied a motion by Bigsby’s attorneys to toss the admissions he made to detectives while at police headquarters the day he reported his 4-year-old son Codi’s disappearance in late January.

A jury trial in the child neglect case — with more than 30 counts pending against Bigsby — is scheduled for Nov. 7.

In the more than 14 hours from his arrival at police headquarters in the early afternoon of Jan. 31 until a heated argument with a Hampton detective at 4:13 a.m. on Feb. 1, Bigsby made various statements to police about how he’d often leave his children — ages 2 through 5 — home alone for hours at a time because he didn’t have a babysitter.

Though Bigsby said about 18 times throughout the evening that he was tired and wanted to go home, he never said he wanted to end the ongoing conversations with detectives, Circuit Court Judge James C. Hawks said.

As such, Hawks ruled, the statements are admissible at the upcoming trial.

“He doesn’t say ‘I’m not going to talk,’” Hawks said. “He doesn’t say it’s over. He doesn’t say, ‘Get me a lawyer.’”

Everyone — including Bigsby, police detectives and FBI agents — was tired at the time, Hawks said. “But this fatigue is not sufficient” in establishing that police detectives “overran his will” in getting Bigsby to make incriminating statements.

The case from Bigsby’s attorneys Thursday to suppress the statements, Hawks said, didn’t come close to the level needed to bar the statements from the upcoming trial.

“I didn’t hear much support for it,” Hawks said.

Eventually, during the 4:13 a.m. argument with the detective over the results of a polygraph test, Bigsby did clearly asked for a lawyer, saying “Get me a (expletive) lawyer.” Then he asked again for a lawyer seven minutes later.

But police ignored that request, and Bigsby ended up staying at police headquarters for three more days before eventually being charged with several counts of felony child neglect.

Story continues

Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said later that Bigsby’s request for a lawyer should have been honored, and the chief removed the lead detective from the case.

But Hampton prosecutors reiterated on Thursday that they would not be using any statements Bigsby made after his 4:13 a.m. request for a lawyer. Nothing Bigsby said after that point was “useful” to the prosecution anyway, Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell said.

Hawks pointed out that what comes out in interrogations are often crucial to police investigations, and that such statements shouldn’t be simply tossed for light reasons. “Some people feel guilty and want to confess,” he said. “Sometimes they cooperate because they want to outsmart the police.”

Bigsby reported Codi missing from the Buckroe Beach home at about 9 a.m. on Jan. 31, telling police he last saw the boy asleep in his bed around 2 a.m., but that he was gone by later in the morning.

But Hampton Police have been openly skeptical of that account and have been trying to pinpoint the last time Codi was seen by anyone else. He faces 28 felony charges — including two counts of felony child abuse and 26 counts of child neglect charges for allegedly leaving his children home alone or not getting them the help they needed.

Detectives acknowledged Thursday that the point of the conversations with Bigsby was to find Codi’s whereabouts, and the child neglect charges were tangential to that goal.

More than eight months on, Codi has not been found.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com