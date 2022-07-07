Judge denies bond for Atlanta rapper Gunna, will remain in jail until trial

The Atlanta rapper known as Gunna will stay in jail after a judge denied him bond Thursday. He’s charged in a major gang indictment.

Prosecutors said Thursday that Gunna is now tied to another incident that occurred at the Fulton County Jail in May.

Prosecutors say a nurse attempted to smuggle in a bag full of marijuana and cocaine on May 14, but when a deputy confronted her, she dropped it and then took off.

In court Thursday, prosecutors claimed that some of the drugs were intended for Gunna — a claim that his attorney calls false.

“All they’re looking for is their son to get a fair shake, and they don’t think that’s happening so far,” attorney Steve Sadow said when describing the reaction of Gunna’s parents to the judge’s decision to deny their loved one’s request for bond.

The judge cited concerns that the Atlanta rapper, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, might threaten or intimidate witnesses if he were to release him ahead of trial.

“None of the allegations made today, these so-called new allegations, are accurate,” Sadow told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden.

Gunna, who appeared virtually, is one of 28 defendants charged in a sweeping criminal gang indictment that also accuses fellow rapper Young Thug of being the leaders of Young Slime Life, or YSL.

Prosecutors allege that YSL is an Atlanta street gang that’s committed multiple murders, shootings and carjackings throughout the city.

Gunna, who is only charged with racketeering, is also accused of being a leader of another criminal street gang with ties to metro Atlanta.

“He is a member of the Shady Park Crips out of south Fulton,” prosecutors said in court Thursday. “He is under an investigation at this point in time by more than one law enforcement agency concerning at least two homicides committed by that gang during this time.”

22 & 2, just a bed & a shower, no windows just walls. Can’t see or talk to anyone. I’m writing now & still praying everyday . I was raised to fight fire with water, even tho my country’s amendments have failed me! PROTECT BLACK ART! pic.twitter.com/wqsfXAzHJe — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) June 14, 2022

Sadow reiterated that Gunna is “not involved in any of these so-called Shady Park Crips matters.”

Prosecutors also revealed new details about a recent incident at the Fulton County Jail.

Back in May, investigators said a former nurse attempted to smuggle a bag full of cocaine and marijuana into the jail. But when a deputy confronted her, she dropped the bag and ran off.

“Inside that bag was a list of people for medical records in the Fulton County Jail. One of those people on that list was Mr. Kitchens,” prosecutors said.

“What is your client guilty of?” Seiden asked Sadow.

“Being a hip-hop and rap star,” Sadow replied.

After spending more than a month on the run, authorities eventually arrested the accused nurse in Mississippi.

In the meantime, the judge issued an order on Wednesday forcing defense lawyers to withhold witness information from their clients.

This comes after prosecutors cited numerous threats to kill or harm witnesses. Defense attorneys deny those allegations.

