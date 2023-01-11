Judge denies bond for Chrisleys looking to stay out of prison while they appeal conviction

A federal judge has denied a request by Todd and Julie Chrisley to stay out of prison on bond while they appeal their guilty verdict after they were found guilty in a tax evasion case.

The Chrisleys took out $30 million in fraudulent bank loans to fund their lavish lifestyle and extravagant spending even before they become reality television stars.

In November, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus 36 months of supervised release. His wife, Julie, was sentenced to 7 years in prison, plus 36 months of supervised release.

On Tuesday, the judge also denied a request to extend their surrender dates by 21 dates.

This comes just days before the couple is expected to report to prison in Florida.

In December, the court ordered Todd Chrisley to report to prison in Pensacola, Florida, by noon on Jan. 17. Julie Chrisley was ordered to report to prison in Marianna, Florida, by noon on the same date.

