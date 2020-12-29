Judge denies bond to decorated Army member charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting

Chris Green, Rockford Register Star

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Attorneys for the man accused of killing three people and wounding three others at a bowling alley Saturday told a judge he may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and has issues with memory loss.

Duke Webb, 37, will undergo mental health evaluations, according to Ela Bucko of defense law firm Granger & Donahue.

Webb made his first appearance in court via video Monday and was denied bond by Judge Debra Schafer.

Webb, who joined the Army in July 2008, is a decorated Special Forces assistant operations and intelligence sergeant who served four tours of duty in Afghanistan, the most recent ending in July.

Duke Webb, 37, a U.S. Army member from Florida, is charged with fatally shooting three people and wounding three others at random Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford, Ill.
Webb is charged with fatally shooting three people identified by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office as Thomas Furseth, 65, Jerome Woodfork, 69, and Dennis Steinhoff 73.

Webb admitted wounding three others in the mass shooting Saturday at Don Carter Lanes. Officers arrived within a minute of the first call and confronted Webb at the bowling alley. He admitted to the shooting and told the officers where he hid the weapons, according to court documents. Police recovered two Glock handguns at the scene.

Webb faces three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder. State's Attorney J. Hanley scheduled a news conference for 4 p.m. CST Monday to provide an update on the charges.

Webb could face life in prison without parole if convicted.

He is due to appear in court again Feb. 16.

Duke Webb, a U.S. Army Special Forces assistance operations and intelligence sergeant, is charged with killing three people and wounding three others in a shooting Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford, Ill.
Army sheds light on Webb's service

The U.S. Army released more information Monday about Webb's service record.

Webb was a Special Forces engineer sergeant and parachute rigger.

He was deployed to Afghanistan four times – from August 2009 to December 2009, October 2013 to April 2014, October 2014 to April 2015, and January 2020 to July 2020.

"The alleged actions of Sgt. 1st Class Duke Webb are abhorrent and are absolutely not representative of the Special Forces Regiment," Maj. Gen. John Brennan, commander of 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne) said in a statement.

"The vast majority of men and women Green Berets live up to their storied reputation and earn their beret every day," Brennan said. "The actions described in reports are shocking and completely out of character with Webb's 12 years of honorable service. The Rockford Police Department has our complete cooperation. Our heavy hearts and prayers are with the families affected."

According to the U.S. Army, Webb earned more than a dozen awards, including the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Army Achievement Medal.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the families of the shooting victims.

Illinois Bank & Trust also has established a victims’ relief fund to provide direct financial assistance to the families of those killed and the individuals injured. The bank established the Miracle Mile of Rockford Care Fund in partnership with Miracle Mile Rockford, a business district association serving businesses, property owners, neighborhood groups and residents in the heart of Rockford.

"Illinois Bank & Trust is setting up the Miracle Mile of Rockford Care Fund and donating $5,000," said Jeff Hultman, CEO of Illinois Bank & Trust, said in a statement. "This is an unimaginable tragedy and the Illinois Bank & Trust Family and the Rockford community is deeply saddened and mourns with the families who lost loved ones and our thoughts are with those who were injured in this senseless act of violence."

Contributing: Kevin Haas, Rockford Register Star

Follow reporter Chris Green on Twitter: @chrisfgreen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Duke Webb accused in Rockford, Illinois, shooting at bowling alley

