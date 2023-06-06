Judge denies bond to defendant in night club shooting

Jun. 5—New information has emerged about the April 23 shooting death of Marco De Leon at a Stillwater night club.

In an order to deny bond, Judge Katherine Thomas stated the alleged facts indicate that Jaoquin Ruiz-Medrano got into an altercation with De Leon at the Blue Diamond Cabaret. He then "purposefully went to his vehicle, retrieved a firearm, re-engaged with the victim and shot him eight times, including once in the chest."

De Leon was unarmed and on the ground when Ruiz-Medrano killed him, the order reads.

Thomas said a witness verified that De Leon posed no threat, and Ruiz-Medrano could not have feared for his life. He allegedly fled from the scene and later lied to law enforcement regarding the circumstances of the incident.

In a motion to set bond, a defense attorney stated factors he believed Thomas should consider such as Ruiz-Medrano's children, submitted character reference letters and requested a reasonable bond be set.

Prosecutors and the victim's family requested bail be denied. In order to do so under law, the proof of Ruiz-Medrano's guilt must be evident and, by clear and convincing evidence, no condition of bond would reasonably assure the safety of others and the community.

Based on the case's alleged facts and Ruiz-Medrano's ties to another country, Thomas ruled that she could not "adequately ensure the protection of any individual or the community as a whole" if she set bond to any amount. She said she also believed he could be a flight risk.