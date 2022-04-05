Judge denies bond for father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby

A judge denied bond Tuesday to the father of a 4-year-old Hampton boy who went missing more than eight weeks ago.

With the ruling, Cory Jamar Bigsby Sr. — the father of missing toddler Codi Bigsby — must remain locked up pending trial on four counts of felony child neglect that aren’t directly tied to the missing child case.

Though a juvenile court judge denied Bigsby bond several weeks ago, Cory Bigsby’s attorney appealed that ruling to Hampton Circuit Court.

Near the end of the hearing, Judge William R. Savage III ruled that there’s “probable cause to believe that the defendant is a flight risk.”

The judge said he’s concerned about Bigsby “lurking and loitering out here” while the police investigation into the missing child case is still underway.

“That would be more than enough to leave a jurisdiction,” said Savage, a retired Suffolk judge hearing the case after all three Hampton judges recused themselves.

Bigsby’s 2017 U.S. Army conviction for being AWOL — or away without leave — is also worrisome, the judge said, as is a record of two assault and battery charges that Bigsby wasn’t convicted on. Codi’s mother had accused Cory Bigsby of assaulting her in 2017 in Hampton and 2018 in Norfolk, but the charges didn’t go forward.

But more than that, Savage said he was also very concerned about the case of the missing 4-year-old, and how Bigsby didn’t live up to his parental role.

“One if his children mysteriously disappeared,” Savage said, saying a parent’s job is to keep track of his children and protect them. “That’s his responsibility. He didn’t.”

Cory Bigsby reported Codi missing on Jan. 31, telling police the boy was last seen asleep in his bed around 2 a.m., but was nowhere to be found that morning. But police have been openly skeptical of that account and have been trying to pinpoint the last time the boy was last seen alive by anyone else.

Also at play is how law enforcement handled the case. Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot has said detectives mishandled Bigsby’s request to speak to an attorney while he was being interviewed.

Story continues

At Tuesday’s bond hearing, Bigsby’s attorney, Jeffrey Ambrose, brought up a detailed synopsis of his client’s time at the Hampton police station — he stayed at police headquarters for more than three days before being booked on the child neglect charges.

Ambrose, who reviewed the extensive footage video of the police interrogation of his client, said Bigsby told police many times on the evening of Jan. 31 that he was exhausted and wanted to leave.

“I want to go home” and “let me go home,” and “this is torture after torture,” Bigsby told police officers and two FBI agents who were helping in the interrogation, according to Ambrose’s synopsis to the judge.

But it was made clear, Ambrose asserted, that Bigsby wasn’t free to leave.

Then, during a heated argument with Hampton Police Detective Daniel Smith at 4:13 a.m., Bigsby said with his voice raised, “Get me a f***ing lawyer.” Seven minutes later, Ambrose said, Bigsby said again, “Get me a lawyer.”

That request was ignored, a clear violation of Bigsby’s constitutional right to be represented by counsel, Ambrose said.

“They heard it,” Ambrose said of police and FBI investigators. “It was purposeful.”

Ambrose asserted Bigsby made several damaging statements both before and after that request, all of which the attorney said will have to be tossed. That interrogation, he said, renders the case against Bigsby a weak one, which he said Savage needed to consider as part of whether he should be kept jailed pending trial.

But Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell said the case against Bigsby is strong. The statements Bigsby made that gave rise to the pending charges, he said, came before the request for a lawyer.

Bell also cited the AWOL charge and the criminal history as proof that Bigsby can’t be trusted with freedom. Ambrose tried to object when Bell began talking about how Bigsby was the chief suspect in the missing child case, but Savage allowed Bell to continue.

“If he’s the chief suspect in a case that has gone on for more than two months, why would that not be relevant to this court?” Bell asked. “The last known adult to have any contact with the 4-year-old is this defendant.”

The pending child neglect charges don’t pertain to Codi’s disappearance, but are based on statements Bigsby gave to police admitting that he left his four boys — between 2 and 5 years old — at home for hours at a time several times.

Bigsby told detectives during an interrogation “that the children were too much of a burden to take out with him when he leaves his home,” according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.

After the hearing, Ambrose said he was “thunderstruck” and “shocked” that Bigsby was denied bond a second time, saying he thought he made the case for his release. Several family members were upset and angry as they left the courthouse.

“This is wrong, this is wrong,” one of Bigsby’s aunts said over and over.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com