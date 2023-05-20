Judge denies bond for Ga. mother accused of leaving newborn to die in plastic bag in the woods

A Forsyth County mother accused of leaving her newborn daughter in the woods in June 2019 made her first appearance in court on Saturday morning.

Karima Jiwani, 40, appeared virtually before a judge from the Forsyth County Jail.

The judge chose to deny bond for Jiwani, saying she believed there was a possibility that she could be a flight risk as well as intimidating the others who live in her Cumming home.

Jiwani was arrested on Thursday nearly four years after deputies say she tied her newborn daughter up in a plastic bag and left her in a wooded area a mile away from her home.

Authorities say she gave birth to the child in her car before driving around for hours and eventually abandoning off the baby. They say she has a history of “concealed pregnancies.”

The child, nicknamed Baby India, was found alive. Police say she is now happy and healthy.

In a news conference on Friday, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman announced that DNA technology allowed them to identify Baby India’s father 10 months ago. Last week, they were able to identify Jiwani as her mother.

Channel 2 Action News went to Jiwani’s home in Cumming, but no one came to the door. Neighbors say she lived there with her husband and three children.

