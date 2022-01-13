Judge denies bond for inmate charged with attempted murder after allegedly swinging pipe at officer

Jan. 12—A North Augusta man who is charged with attempting to murder an Aiken Public Safety officer was denied bond Wednesday, after spending 430 days in the Aiken County detention center.

Steven Thurmond, 38, is charged with two counts of first offense resisting arrest, escape, public disorderly conduct, malicious injury to animals, personal property and attempted murder, according to arrest records.

During the bond hearing, the state argued Thurmond's extensive criminal history made him a threat to others, and Thurmond's attorney argued his lengthy record was due to drug use.

Judge Courtney Clyburn-Pope denied Thurmond bond, but said the state must try him during the week of Feb. 14, or he will be granted bond.

The $40,000 surety bond will allow Thurmond to be taken directly to rehab with electronic monitoring. The bond is split among the five charges.

The incident

Around 9 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2020, police responded to Aiken Regional Medical Centers in reference to a disturbance, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Nursing staff told police the suspect was using a heavy metal pipe as a weapon and barricaded himself in the bathroom.

Thurmond was in custody of the Aiken County detention center and was transported to the medical center the day before for medical treatment, the state said during the bond hearing. A deputy on scene reported he removed the suspect's handcuff because the suspect asked to use the restroom.

Police spoke with the suspect through a small crack in the door in an attempt to remove him without using force, but the suspect threatened to swing the pipe at officers if they attempted to open the door, according to the state.

Upon opening the door, officers attempted to use a Taser on the suspect, but it was unsuccessful. Thurmond then swung the pipe at a deputy, striking him on the left shoulder, according to the report.

Police documented that the deputy lunged toward the suspect while he was being stuck.

If the deputy had not lunged forward at the suspect, a section of the pipe with screws sticking out would have struck the side of the officer's head and could have possibly caused "death or great bodily harm," according to the report.

Thurmond's defense attorney, Barry Thompson, said his client was on drugs during the incident.

"He was raging paranoid and overdosed on drugs, which is why he was in the hospital in the first place," Thompson said during the bond hearing.

Thurmond addressed Judge Clyburn-Pope and asked for the opportunity to go to rehab, which she ultimately denied.