Judge denies bond for man accused of stalking Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill

Jul. 8—OXFORD — A man charged with stalking Oxford's first family was ordered held without bond pending a psychiatric evaluation.

Matthew Oliver Reardon, 35, was arrested June 28 and charged with felony aggravated stalking of Mayor Robyn Tannehill. Reardon's issues with Tannehill and her husband, attorney Rhea Tannehill, date back at least five years and include a previous stalking charge. In June 2017, the Tannehills got a restraining order through chancery court that said Reardon has to stay at least 500 feet away from either of them.

Reardon violated that order June 20 when he walked into Oxford City Hall and began recording video with a camera. Staff notified Tannehill and Oxford police, who told Reardon he was violating the restraining order and needed to leave. Oxford police turned the case over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

MBI agents got an arrest warrant June 27 and arrested Reardon the next day. During a virtual initial appearance, Lafayette County Circuit Judge Kent Smith set bond at $10,000 and ordered no contact with the Tannehills. The District Attorney's Office objected and filed a motion to deny bond.

Smith then scheduled a preliminary hearing and bond hearing for July 6. Reardon remained in the Lafayette County Detention Center until the Wednesday hearings, which saw five hours of testimony from eight witnesses, including the Tannehills and Lafayette County Sheriff Joey East.

In the end, the judge ordered Reardon held without bond and ordered a psychiatric evaluation and threat assessment. Smith said he would revisit the issue of bond following the completion of the evaluation.

While the stalking charges were proceeding on the criminal court side, the Tannehills contacted chancery court about Reardon showing up at city hall and violating the restraining order. During a June 30 hearing in Pittsboro before Chancery Court Judge Larry Little, Reardon reportedly cursed at and flipped off the Tannehills and the judge. He was found in contempt and sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Reardon first ran afoul of Lafayette County officials in early May 2017 when he protested a decision by the city of New Orleans to move several Confederate monuments off city property. Reardon was carrying a Mississippi state flag, which at the time included the Confederate symbol, in front of the Lafayette County Courthouse. When he refused to leave because he did not have a permit, authorities arrested Reardon for disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

The Tannehills apparently became victims of Reardon's ire when the mayor proposed the city take down the state flag that contained a Confederate emblem. Reardon reportedly began attending board meetings carrying a holstered handgun. Rhea Tannehill also represented Reardon's former partner in a domestic violence case that ended with Reardon losing visitation rights to his child.

In late May 2017, Reardon was charged with aggravated stalking. About five weeks later, he waived his right to indictment by the grand jury and pleaded guilty to the felony charge. The judge sentenced him to time served and five years probation on the condition that he left Lafayette County. By pleading guilty to the felony, he lost his right to own or carry firearms.

Even though he pleaded guilty, three years later he filed a motion for post-conviction relief claiming that his lawyer was ineffective, the state violated his Constitutional rights and his plea was involuntarily.

Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Kelly Luther denied the motion, which was later affirmed by the Mississippi Court of Appeals in July 2020.

