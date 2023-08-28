Judge denies bond for man accused of killing Allisha Watts

The man suspected of killing Allisha Watts was denied bond in court on Monday.

James Dunmore made his first appearance in Montgomery County Court, where a judge gave him no bond on his charge of first-degree murder.

The judge said his bond can be addressed again by an attorney at a later date.

Allisha Watts, from Moore County, was last seen leaving Dunmore’s University City home on July 16. Two days later, investigators say they found her car at the Polkton Department of Motor Vehicles, where Dunmore had passed out from an apparent suicide attempt.

40 days later and 40 miles away, investigators say they found Watts’ remains in a rural area of Montgomery County.

Dunmore was also appointed an attorney on Monday. His next court date is on Sept. 14.

Channel 9 previously uncovered that Dunmore has a history of domestic violence and served time in prison for kidnapping.

Watts’ loved ones held a news conference outside of the Montgomery County jail after Dunmore’s hearing where they promised they would be in court every step of the way.

“Even though this is difficult, it is necessary,” they said. “It’s necessary to show what happens when a community stands behind a cause, when a community is committed to see justice is served.”

