Judge denies bond for man charged with DUI in SC crash that killed 7-year-old boy

A man charged with driving under the influence, causing a deadly crash that killed a 7-year-old South Carolina boy, was denied bond in court Thursday.

The crash happened on July 10 in Chester County, on Interstate 77 north of Highway 9. 7-year-old Max Shanks, who was in the car, was killed. His dad, Corey, was seriously hurt.

Police charged Jason Palmer with driving under the influence. A judge denied him bond Thursday, calling him a flight risk. The judge came to that decision after hearing a lot of new information in the case.

PREVIOUS: Man released from hospital after deadly Chester County crash took son’s life, wife says

Channel 9′s Tina Terry was in court for the emotional hearing, where family members for both Palmer and Shanks addressed the judge.

The solicitor said in July, Palmer was driving 98 miles per hour when he slammed into the car that was carrying the 7-year-old. The boy’s mother, father and little brother were also inside the car.

Officers said Palmer seemed to be under the influence at the time, but in court Thursday, Terry learned a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division toxicology exam showed he was negative for alcohol and more than a dozen other substances SLED typically tests for.

Chester County Solicitor Candice Lively said the test did show a small level of THC metabolite in Palmer’s system. She asked SLED to go back and test for the possibility of synthetic drugs in Palmer’s system that may have caused impairment.

PREVIOUS: Officials: 7-year-old killed in Chester County crash; man charged with felony DUI

In court, Palmer’s attorney argued he should be released from jail on bond, saying he is not a flight risk. But Shanks’ mom begged the judge to deny him bond, saying Palmer broke the rules of a previous bond, drove recklessly and altered her family forever.

“The last words Max heard me say were ‘oh my God he is going to hit us,’” Jessica Shanks said. “I now somehow live every day without him, anxiously waiting to see him again. I say good night to a flickering battery-operated candle that stays lit in his memory instead of him.”

Story continues

The solicitor said those new test results should return in a few weeks.

>> Terry will have much more on the case and what happened in the courtroom on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

(WATCH PREVIOUS BELOW: Man released from hospital after deadly Chester County crash took son’s life, wife says)



