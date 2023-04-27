Judge denies bond for man charged with stabbing in-laws, accused in murder for hire plot

A Wisconsin man accused of stabbing and critically injuring his in-laws in their Crete home in December was denied bond Thursday on new charges of murder for hire.

Michael Y. Liu, 37, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, has been held in the Will County jail since Dec. 2 on charges of attempted first degree murder, home invasion, aggravated discharge of a firearm, residential burglary, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and trespassing.

In February, the Will County sheriff’s office announced additional charges against Liu of solicitation of murder for hire while behind bars.

Assistant public defender Timothy Specht said in court Thursday that Liu is being held on $1 million bond. For Liu’s solicitation of murder for hire charges, Specht said, bond should be combined with his current bond.

“It’s a serious offense, we understand that,” Specht said.

Assistant state’s attorney Katie Rabenda objected because she said the circumstances of the case haven’t changed.

Specht argued circumstances have changed and said Liu was employed as a director of engineers before being arrested and he has since lost his job. Liu has college and postgraduate degrees and family support, Specht said.

Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak denied the motion, agreeing with the prosecution’s argument.

“There’s no change in circumstances,” Bertani-Tomczak said.

Rabenda said Liu has been sending mail marked as legal but it is intended for his two children. She requested the judge grant a motion for no contact with his children, which Bertani-Tomczak agreed to.

Liu is accused of stabbing his 68-year-old father-in-law and his 66-year-old mother-in-law on Dec. 1 at their home in unincorporated Will County near Crete.

Liu was scheduled to turn himself in at the Waukesha County Huber Detention Facility Dec. 4 for a domestic battery conviction from July as well as a violation of an order of protection complaint, according to the Will County sheriff’s office, which responded to the call.

Story continues

Instead, Liu traveled from Wisconsin “in an attempt to enact revenge on his soon-to-be ex-wife’s parents,” police said.

The mother-in-law spent two days in the hospital following the attack, while the father-in-law was in the hospital for a week, prosecutors said.

The sheriff’s office said it was notified Jan. 13 by jail staff that Liu talked to several inmates about hiring a hit man to kill the witnesses in his case and offered to pay $20,000.

Detectives recorded Liu discussing the plot with other inmates, according to a news release, and one inmate convinced Liu that he had a friend who would carry out the killing for cash payment.

The inmate told Liu the hit man would require an upfront payment of $10,000 and then another $10,000 after the killings, according to the sheriff’s news release.