Judge denies bond for man linked to NSU student’s death

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Camari Warren, one of the three young men charged in the Sept. 2 killing of Jahari George, was denied bond in Norfolk General Court this morning.

Warren, 18, is also charged in an earlier shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Aug. 18, just blocks away at the 7-Eleven on Brambleton Avenue.

Police: 3 men arrested in different Virginia cities in connection to NSU student’s death

The Commonwealth’s Attorney noted a search warrant had turned up eight guns, four of which were stolen and one of which was fitted with a “switch,” making it fully automatic. They also recovered drugs, including fentanyl.

Warren was arrested on Nov. 30.

His attorney argued that because he was taken into custody at the house he grew up in — after having allegedly participated in two shootings over the prior weeks — he did not present a flight risk.

He requested that the court grant bond but place heavy restrictions, including a GPS tracker on Warren, who effectively had no criminal history before the incidents.

The prosecution laid out what they believe Warren’s role was in the shootings.

They said he was part of a group that got into an altercation with another group at the 7-Eleven around 2 a.m. that night. He may have been a shooter in that incident and is facing three counts of malicious wounding and three counts of use of a firearm.

They said video placed him at the gas pump in that incident.

In the Sept. 2 incident, which took place just off of the Norfolk State University campus, they said surveillance video obtained by police showed Warren pointing to George’s car shortly before he was shot. They also claimed he was on the phone with a “co-defendant” up until 10 to 15 seconds before.

He’s facing a second degree murder charge as well as a murder conspiracy charge in that incident.

The judge ultimately denied bond based on the weight of the charges and the quality of the evidence.

His next court hearing is set for March 11.

