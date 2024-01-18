Judge denies bond modification for drunk-driving suspect

Jan. 18—CATLETTSBURG — A man accused of driving while intoxicated and nearly striking six people in the parking lot of a local family entertainment establishment was arraigned on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree disorderly conduct, operating a vehicle under the influence and menacing.

Brian K. Bayes, 33, who pleaded not guilty, also appeared for a different case — tampering with a witness — in circuit court via video conference from the Boyd County Detention Center on Thursday morning.

When a bond modification was requested, Judge John Vincent said he was not inclined to change it and that he was "concerned about this case."

"This individual attempted to operate a vehicle while intoxicated and almost struck six persons at Malibu Jacks, from my understanding," Vincent said. "... I need to hear more about what transpired."

Bayes has a pre-trial scheduled for March 21.

