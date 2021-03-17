Judge denies bond modification for Mitchell man who shot and wounded two

Mar. 17—A Mitchell man who allegedly shot and wounded two people and fired multiple rounds at police officers in December was denied a bond modification on Tuesday.

Connor Hoy, 21, of Mitchell, was denied a modification to his bond that would allow for his release. Due to the severity of the charges that includes 10 counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, Judge Chris Giles denied the request due to the "severity" of the charges. With the denial of Hoy's bond request, his bond remains set at $50,000.

"I know where you're at, and I know you're safe. And I know the community is safe because you are in custody," Giles said.

In February, Hoy pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, two counts of domestic abuse and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated eluding and one count of reckless weapon use. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Dec. 20, near the 700 block of South Rowley Street in Mitchell, where he shot two victims with a shotgun and fired multiple rounds at officers before he fled the scene with his vehicle.

According to court documents, Hoy was intoxicated on the night he shot two victims and fired multiple rounds at Mitchell Police officers while they were still inside their vehicles. Both victims who sustained gunshot wounds suffered serious injuries but survived the incident, as first responders managed to provide medical attention. A grand jury indicted Hoy on Jan. 4, court documents show.

Hoy allegedly led officers on a pursuit on the night of his arrest, which damaged several patrol cars with the Mitchell Police Department. During the pursuit, Hoy drove into patrol vehicles and broke through a barricade before he was detained.

When officers arrived at the scene, Hoy allegedly fled in his vehicle, leading officers on a pursuit outside of the city limits and into rural Davison County. As officers were pursuing Hoy, he came to a stop and exited his vehicle to fire multiple rounds at the authorities inside their patrol vehicles, according to court documents. No officers were wounded or sustained injuries from the gunshots that Hoy fired throughout the incident.

The incident prompted additional law enforcement agencies to get involved, including the Department of Criminal Investigation.

Hoy could face up to 42 years in prison and roughly $160,000 in fines, if found guilty on all charges. In total, Hoy was charged with 15 felonies and two misdemeanors from the incident. Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon is the most severe charge he's facing, which is a class 2 felony that carries a maximum punishment of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Aggravated assault with a weapon is a Class 3 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

Hoy was granted a request for a mental evaluation. In South Dakota, as part of a plea agreement, one can plea the crimes committed were due to a mental illness. Hoy could face a jury trial in June.