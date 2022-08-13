Judge denies bond motion for murder suspect Nichole Brooks

Aug. 13—PRINCETON — A circuit court judge denied a bond motion Friday for a Mercer County woman charged with first-degree murder in the March 23 shooting death of a 13-year-old girl.

Nichole Brooks, 43, of Bluefield was brought before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for a motions hearing. Brooks and her daughter, 22-year-old Isis Wallace, have been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

Brooks and Wallace allegedly fired into a vehicle occupied by three people while they were sitting at a red light the evening of March 23 near the intersection of U.S. Route 460 and Cumberland Road in Bluefield.

A 13-year-old girl who was riding in that car's back seat was wounded in the head. She first taken to Princeton Community Hospital and was then transported to CAMC General in Charleston where she later died from her injuries. The Bluefield Police Department issued first-degree murder warrants March 24 for Wallace and Brooks.

The U.S. Marshals Service later located Brooks and Wallace in Delaware, and they were brought back to West Virginia. Circuit Court Judge William Sadler ordered that they be held without bond at the Southern Regional Jail.

Judge Swope asked both Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran and attorney Joseph Harvey, who is representing Brooks, whether they would be ready to go to trial in September. Cochran said some forensic tests were still pending, and the state does have the autopsy report from the West Virginia Medical Examiner.

Harvey said that he believes there could be a motion to continue, or delay, the trial. He also said that there would be a motion to try Brooks and Wallace separately.

Swope said he had not yet decided whether to grant a motion for separate trials. Another hearing was set Sept 13 for Brooks and Wallace. Wallace was scheduled for a motions hearing Friday, but her attorney was unable to attend.

Harvey then requested that a bond be set for Brooks, adding that Brooks did not have a felony record and was not the alleged person who "pulled the trigger." Harvey added that Brooks had family support, and that her father was willing to house her if she was released and placed on home confinement.

Story continues

Brooks does not pose any additional flight risk, Harvey said. The shooting occurred after a second incident between Isis Wallace and her boyfriend.

Earlier that evening, officers with the Bluefield Police Department were dispatched to the home of Brooks and Wallace on Memorial Avenue after a domestic altercation was reported. The boyfriend was arrested, charged with domestic battery and later released on bond. His sister drove up from North Carolina to get him, and brought her 13-year-old daughter with her, according to investigators. He then returned to Memorial Avenue with his sister and her daughter to collect his belongings. There was another altercation, and neighbor's home security video showed Wallace firing at the car as it departed. Another video showed Brooks and Wallace leaving in a white SUV.

Cochran said the state opposed setting a bond for Brooks because she fled with Wallace to Delaware after the shooting and still posed a flight risk.

Harvey said his client and her daughter were driving to a hospital when they came upon the other vehicle and a firearm was brandished at them.

Swope denied the motion to set a bond.

"The relief you need here is a trial," he said.

Brooks was remanded back to the Southern Regional Jail.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com