Judge denies bond for rapper Gunna for a 3rd time

Atlanta rapper Gunna has been denied bond for a third time.

The rapper, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, has been in jail since May 2022, after the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office indicted him and more than 25 other people, including rapper Young Thug, and members of Young Slime Life, or YSL.

Kitchens’ attorneys believe that Kitchens should have been granted a bond after a new indictment dismisses him toof any connection to any of the violent acts mentioned.

On Thursday, prosecutor Adriane Love told the judge that one of the men charged in the YSL indictment had offered to kill someone on Gunna’s behalf. She also said several of the state’s witnesses are so afraid of retaliation they “break down and cry” when thinking about testifying.

She refused to publicly name the person who allegedly made the offer.

Kitchens’ attorneys asked for proof and suggested the judge might be too reliant on the word of prosecutors when considering bond.

Defense attorney Steve Sadow said Kitchens doesn’t pose a risk and argued there’s no reason to keep him locked up until next year’s trial.

Prosecutors have asked a judge to delay the trial by three months so all of the defendants can secure defense attorneys.

Additional motions hearings are scheduled for next month, and the judge is expected to decide whether to postpone the trial until March. It is currently set to begin Jan. 9.

