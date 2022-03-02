Judge denies bond reduction for Fort Riley man charged with first-degree murder

Mar. 2—A Riley County judge on Tuesday denied reducing the $1.5 million bond for a Fort Riley soldier accused of shooting and killing a fellow soldier last month in Aggieville.

Tremelle Robert Montgomery, 19, of Fort Riley, had a preliminary examination in front of Judge William Malcolm in Riley County District Court.

Montgomery's attorney Cole Hawver made a motion Feb. 25 to reduce Montgomery's bond from $1.5 million to $250,000 because Montgomery has no prior criminal history and is an active-duty soldier.

Riley County attorney Jeremy Larchick argued to keep bond at $1.5 million because of the nature of the alleged crimes. Malcolm did not modify the bond but said if Montgomery does make bond, he would have to reside in the barracks at Fort Riley if possible.

Montgomery faces one count of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Joshua Wardi, 21, on Feb. 5. He also faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder for Donovan Bastien, Jared Musgrave and Tyrece White.

Investigators said Wardi and Montgomery had been at the same bar in Aggieville on Feb. 5. They said the two men later had a verbal altercation while they were on Moro Street with separate groups of friends.

Three officers responded to the sound of gunshots around 12:32 a.m. and found Wardi with gunshot wounds; authorities said Wardi died on the scene. Officers chased Montgomery. The KBI said one officer fired two rounds at Montgomery during the chase, striking him in the leg and causing him to stop between Moro and Laramie streets.

Montgomery's next court date is at 1 p.m. April 5 for a status on the case.