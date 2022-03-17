Judge denies bond reduction for Lexington man accused of leading police on pursuit

The Lexington man accused of leading police on a low-speed chase earlier this week was denied a bond reduction, as a Fayette District Court judge ruled he was a flight risk and a danger to public safety.

Timothy Davis, 42, has been charged with first degree fleeing or evading police, kidnapping, criminal mischief and multiple counts of wanton endangerment after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and then evaded police during an incident Monday. The chase laste about an hour and a half, according to court records.

He’s being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing in court on Thursday, meaning his case will be sent to a grand jury.

During Thursday’s short hearing, Davis asked Judge John Tackett if he could reduce his bond to a lower amount. That request was denied by Tackett.

The judge deemed Davis a danger to the community and a flight risk based on the allegations from Monday’s incident and the significance of previous charges Davis has faced for allegedly fleeing police and failing to comply with sex offender registration.

Davis was previously convicted of sex crimes in Florida involving two teenage victims, according to Kentucky police records. He’s a move-in offender.

Davis allegedly led Lexington police on an hour-plus chase Monday morning, which ended at his home on Breckenridge Street where he surrendered to officers. Police said officers tried to initiate a traffic stop with Davis after previously receiving a report of a kidnapping, but Davis fled from officers after the woman was able to escape from the vehicle.

The victim later told police Davis restrained her with the intent to inflict harm, according to court records.

During the chase, Davis disregarded stoplights and drove through medians, grass fields and parking lots to try to avoid police, according to court documents. Davis also reversed into a police cruiser, which caused property damage of roughly $1,000, according to court documents.

In January 2019, Davis led police in Pulaski County on a pursuit that ended when he ran out of gas, according to court records. Court documents say Davis went into the opposite lane of traffic multiple times during the chase and even attempted to hit a deputy head-on with his vehicle.

Davis’ case will be sent to a grand jury, which won’t determine guilt but will decide whether there’s enough evidence to indict him on the charges he’s currently facing. The grand jury could also decide to bring additional charges against Davis or decline to indict him.