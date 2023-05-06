Judge denies bond reduction for man charged in Salem infant's death

May 5—NEW LONDON — A judge in New London this week denied a motion to reduce bond for a man charged with manslaughter in the fentanyl overdose death of his 13-month-old daughter in Salem.

Travis J. Schubel, 38, will remain held on a $3.3 million bond on charges of second-degree manslaughter, risk of injury to a minor, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Schubel appeared in New London Superior Court on Thursday with attorney Jeremiah Donovan to argue his case before Judge Hillary Strackbein, court records show.

Schubel's case has led to proposed bill that would require the state Department of Children and Families to conduct in-home visits for families with children in DCF care under the age of 6 or older children when the child is not enrolled in school.

The child died on Feb. 8, 2022 at the Salem home of Schubel and Ricki J. Thomas, the child's mother, where state police said they had found "deplorable" conditions with evidence of drug use clearly evident around the home. Both face similar charges in connection with the child's death.

DCF was already involved with the family in the year prior to the baby's death and a DCF caseworker had conducted a virtual visit less than a week before the death, court records show. An in-person visit had been scheduled the same week of the child's death.

State Rep. Christine Conley, D-Groton, said she helped craft the bill sponsored by State Rep. Liz Linehan, D-Cheshire, co-chair of the legislature's Committee on Children. House Bill 6640, an act concerning home visits and evaluations, received a joint favorable report from the Committee on Children and is headed for a vote by the House and Senate.

Conley said the Salem case highlights the importance of in-home visits and in the Salem case may have brought to light conditions at the child's home.

"Getting eyes on these children is so important....touching that child, looking at that child and picking up that child gives a better understanding of what's going on in that home. You can't get that virtually," Conley said.

"(DCF) has a lot of children in their care with a lot of different needs. Things can go south very quickly if they are not in a safe situation," Conley said.

DCF spokesman Ken Mysogland said DCF is not opposed to the bill and in fact is working with legislators on language for the bill.

Mysogland said that DCF, during the pandemic, received approval to supplement its in-home visits with virtual visits when deemed appropriate for the health and safety of family members and DCF case workers.

"The standard for the department has always been in-person visitation is the best way to assess and ensure a child's safety," Mysogland said.

The Salem child's death, was officially ruled a homicide by "acute intoxication die to fentanyl and Xylazine."

Xylazine is a veterinary tranquilizer sometimes mixed with fentanyl by drug users. The 13-month-old girl was one of eight infants or toddlers in the state to have died of an overdose over the past three years, according Connecticut Child Advocate Sarah Eagan.

"The OCA is reviewing data from across child and family serving state agencies to learn more about the needs of children who died from preventable causes, and to develop systemic recommendations for child fatality prevention," Eagan wrote in a Feb. 23 letter to DCF Commissioner Vanessa Dorantes.

