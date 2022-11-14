Judge denies bond reduction for McDonald

The Henry County Courthouse in Cambridge.

CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man, accused of making threats to his former employer, Great Dane, will remain in custody after his motion to reduce bond was denied by Judge James Cosby in Henry County Circuit Court Nov. 7.

Richard McDonald, 57, 127 W. McClure St., sought to reduce his $150,000 bond, testifying to the court that he was the caregiver for his mother, who has brain cancer and dementia.

McDonald told the Court that he had lived in Kewanee all of his life and has never failed to appear for court appearances. He also testified that he would be able to make it to his court appearances since he owned a vehicle. McDonald said he is currently unable to post any amount for his bond.

During cross examination by Henry County Assistant State's Attorney Katie Reynolds, McDonald admitted to several past criminal convictions including a 2009 conviction for illegal possession of a controlled substance and battery that led to a prison sentence. McDonald’s record also includes past convictions for violations of order of protection, driving on a revoked license and at least one conviction in Rock Island County for misdemeanor battery, which McDonald said he couldn’t recall.

Reynolds also questioned McDonald about whether his driver’s license was currently revoked. McDonald responded that he was working on getting a permit.

Reynolds told the court that the case against McDonald stemmed from a complaint made by Great Dane, who reported that the former employee had made threats, specifically saying, “I promise at first opportunity, I will kill you.”

A threat was made on a Facebook account that was linked to McDonald, who failed to register the account with police in violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act.

McDonald was arrested on Sept. 22, and formally charged with one count of Making a Terrorist Threat and two counts of violating the Sex Offender Registration Act. Making a Terrorist Threat is a Class X felony, which carries a potential prison sentence of six to 30 years. McDonald has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Judge Cosby set the next pretrial hearing for Nov. 17. McDonald will remain in custody on a $150,000 bond.

