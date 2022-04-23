Judge denies bond reduction for Windham man charged in the stabbing death of brother, 11

Portage County Courthouse in Ravenna, Ohio

A judge denied a defense request Friday afternoon to lower the bond of a Windham man charged in the stabbing death of his 11-year-old brother.

"Given the nature of the charge, the victim was under 13, and the other statutory factors, the bond remains set at $1 million cash or surety," said Judge Kevin Poland at the end of a bond hearing that lasted less than two minutes.

Poland had set the bond for Nathan A. McAtee, 18, during McAtee's arraignment on Wednesday. He also ordered that McAtee undergo a mental health evaluation at the Portage County Jail, according to court records.

McAtee has been charged with first-degree felony aggravated murder stemming from an allegation that he stabbed Joseph McAtee several times at an apartment on Cloverleaf Road in Windham early in the morning on Tuesday. According to a complaint Windham police filed in court, the apartment is Nathan McAtee's home.

Police said that when officers arrived after receiving two 911 calls at around 1:45 a.m., Nathan McAtee told them he had "stabbed someone" and they found his younger brother dead in the apartment.

Joseph was a fifth-grader at Southeast Intermediate School, but was about to leave for a new school at the time of his death, said Southeast Superintendent Robert Dunn. Police said the family had just moved from his district to Windham.

McAtee is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 29. Portage County Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci has said he expects the case will go before a grand jury this coming week.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

