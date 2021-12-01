Judge denies bond for suspect in Nov. 14 Vibez Lounge shooting

A shooting near Vibez Lounge and Grill at 19 N. Fifth St. left five people wounded and one man dead early Nov. 14. When police arrived, two men with guns ran in opposite directions after firing at each other.

A suspect who fled from the scene of a gunfight outside Vibez Lounge that left five people injured and the other suspect killed by police on Nov. 14 appeared Wednesday morning in Boone County Circuit Court.

Todd Duron Nesbitt, 28, is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail.

Nesbitt is represented by Gerald Mueller, who unsuccessfully tried to get his client bond Wednesday before Judge Kimberly Shaw.

Mueller is representing Nesbitt in three cases, two of which are set at no bond. Mueller asked for Nesbitt to be released on his own recognizance, but barring that, requested a $25,000 cash or surety bond in the first-degree assault and armed criminal action case.

The other no-bond case related to felony resisting arrest, where Mueller sought a $5,000 cash or surety bond. The third case, related to third-degree domestic assault, already has a $5,000 cash-only bond Nesbitt cannot afford to pay, Mueller said.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Spencer Smith objected to Shaw setting a bond, based on Nesbitt's past criminal history.

None of Nesbitt's past history has included a felony conviction, Mueller contended.

"I disagree that my client is a flight risk. He has lived in Columbia his entire life," he said.

The court conducted a bond investigation that Mueller described as prejudicial. The way it was written made it seem as if Nesbitt had killed the other suspect, Quillan Jacobs, when it was Columbia Police Department officers who did, Mueller said.

The investigation was unable to verify a local address, local support and whether Nesbitt would sign a surety bond. Court services claimed they were not able to reach Nesbitt's mother, Mueller said, to which he noted he has never had trouble reaching Nesbitt's mother and that she always has taken his calls.

Nesbitt's mother can confirm his address, his means of support, and with her presence Wednesday is an indication she is willing to attend court or sign a surety bond for Nesbitt, Mueller said.

Shaw denied Mueller's bond requests.

Preliminary hearings in the assault and armed criminal action and domestic assault cases are set for Dec. 13, while the resisting arrest case is set for Dec. 23.

Smith requested all cases be heard Dec. 23, noting he was planning to file a motion for continuances for the Dec.13 hearings, as he also planned on bringing the case before a grand jury on Dec. 17. Shaw did not make any scheduling changes, since she has not yet received Smith's motion.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Judge denies bond for suspect in Nov. 14 Vibez Lounge shooting