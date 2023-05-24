Judge denies bond for teen accused of shooting man while out on bond for firing gun in Gwinnett park

A judge denied bond Wednesday to a man accused of firing shots in two Gwinnett County parks just weeks apart.

Officials say he was out on bond for the first shooting when he went to a park just two miles away and shot someone.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in the courtroom Wednesday as Todd Celestine, 19, faced a judge after his latest arrest.

Gwinnett County police said Celestine shot a man at Sweet Water Park earlier this month just weeks after a similar arrest.

Police said Celestine and another suspect, Jayhlen Trotter, 19, went to Sweet Water Park to smoke. While they were there, just before 8 p.m., police said the two men shot at a 20-year-old in his car, also hitting several parked cars with bullets.

The shooting happened 19 days after police arrested Celestine for allegedly using Club Drive Park for target practice with a different gun.

