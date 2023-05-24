Judge denies bond for teen accused of shooting man while out on bond for firing gun in Gwinnett park
A judge denied bond Wednesday to a man accused of firing shots in two Gwinnett County parks just weeks apart.
Officials say he was out on bond for the first shooting when he went to a park just two miles away and shot someone.
Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in the courtroom Wednesday as Todd Celestine, 19, faced a judge after his latest arrest.
Gwinnett County police said Celestine shot a man at Sweet Water Park earlier this month just weeks after a similar arrest.
TRENDING STORIES:
GSP investigating ‘active incident’ involving trooper off I-20
15-year-old finds mother, stepfather dead in driveway of Gwinnett home, police say
Police said Celestine and another suspect, Jayhlen Trotter, 19, went to Sweet Water Park to smoke. While they were there, just before 8 p.m., police said the two men shot at a 20-year-old in his car, also hitting several parked cars with bullets.
The shooting happened 19 days after police arrested Celestine for allegedly using Club Drive Park for target practice with a different gun.
Hear from the detective who investigated the case, as well as a witness, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m.
IN OTHER NEWS: