Judge denies bond for teen charged in Crosland Park murder

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexandra Koch, Aiken Standard, S.C.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nov. 10—On Monday, Judge R. Ferrell Cothran denied bond for an Edgefield teenager charged in a fatal shooting in Crosland Park.

Dontell Daniel Harling, 19, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the shooting death of 31-year-old Earnest Sherrod Croft on Aug. 18.

Arrest warrants state "the defendant and a co-defendant did, with malice aforethought, shoot at and strike the victim, Earnest Sherrod Croft, resulting in his death."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories