Judge denies Britney Spears' request to remove father from conservatorship

Britney Spears. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

A judge has rejected a request from Britney Spears to remove her father, Jamie, as her conservator, a week after the singer called the conservatorship "traumatizing" and "abusive."

Court documents filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court show that Spears' attorney, Samuel Ingham III, made the request in November 2020, and it has been denied. The decision was not made in response to last week's hearing, during which Spears spoke for more than 20 minutes about the conservatorship, revealing that it has left her "depressed" and she does not have autonomy over her body. Because Spears has not filed to completely terminate her conservatorship, Variety reports, the judge wasn't able to take her remarks into consideration while determining Wednesday's ruling.

The court filing stated that Spears is "substantially unable to manage his or her financial resources or to resist fraud or undue influence," and approved Bessemer Trust as Spears' co-conservator, Variety reports. Jamie Spears was named his daughter's co-conservator in 2008, and until Wednesday was sole conservator of her $60 million estate, with Jodi Montgomery conservator of her person. Ingham's filing had sought to have Bessemer Trust become Spears' sole conservator, replacing Jamie Spears.

You may also like

Former South African President Jacob Zuma sentenced to 15 months in prison

Anti-woke zealots are trying to politically purge the military

Confusion sets in after NYC election board releases vote totals in mayoral primary — then admits discrepancy