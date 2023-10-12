Judge denies Chandler woman custody of dogs amid animal abuse investigation
The woman at the center of a Chandler animal abuse investigation appeared in court Wednesday to attempt to regain custody of her dogs.
The woman at the center of a Chandler animal abuse investigation appeared in court Wednesday to attempt to regain custody of her dogs.
Stokes draining 3s is rare, but the Aces’ performance isn’t. They were the league’s best offense and defense this season, and Hammon said the defensive versatility shouldn’t go unnoticed in the offensive showcase.
A'ja Wilson and the Aces seem completely unstoppable.
Each team’s statement varied in language but dovetailed in sentiment. The statements’ content, as much as their mere existence, should resonate.
The D-backs are moving on to the NLCS. The Phillies will look to punch their ticket in Thursday's Game 4.
Bill Self and the Jayhawks were defiant in the face of a lengthy NCAA investigation and came out the other side virtually unscathed. It's another lesson in how toothless the governing body is at enforcing its own rules.
“I personally think the worst thing you can do is completely ostracize this kid from everything with his team,” NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars said.
The science was often the reason, but Dumars said the data has turned — that injuries aren’t increased by playing on back-to-backs, but player effectiveness has been affected.
Sergio Brown reportedly was deported Tuesday from Mexico and taken into custody by U.S. law enforcement officers near San Diego.
Mikey Williams was arrested in April after he allegedly shot into a vehicle at his San Diego-area home.
Kansas was forced to vacate 15 wins from the 2017-18 season.
USADA CEO Travis Tygart announced Wednesday that Conor McGregor had reentered the drug testing pool, but said USADA's partnership with the UFC will end upon the conclusion of its current contract .
During the Sam Bankman-Fried trial on Wednesday, former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison testified that the crypto trading firm paid Chinese officials to get their Alameda trading accounts on OKX and Huobi in China unlocked. Judge Lewis Kaplan noted that the defendant is not charged in this case with bribery of Chinese officials, and the evidence was being offered for “limited purposes to display trust and confidence” as well as “motive” between Bankman-Fried and Ellison. Bankman-Fried was CEO in 2020 when the accounts, valued around $1 billion, were frozen, Ellison testified.
Kai Jones has been away from the team this fall due to “personal reasons,” and he posted earlier this week that he wanted to be traded.
Constant notifications are disruptive and create this pressure to respond immediately. Turns out, it’s taking a toll on our mental health.
U.S. securities regulators have opened a probe into the MOVEit mass-hack that has exposed the personal data of at least 64 million people, according to the company that made the affected software. In a regulatory filing this week, Progress Software confirmed it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seeking “various documents and information” relating to the MOVEit vulnerability. “The SEC investigation is a fact-finding inquiry, the investigation does not mean that Progress or anyone else has violated federal securities laws,” Progress said, adding that it intends to “cooperate fully” with the investigation.
Kirilloff is heading to the injured list due to an undisclosed injury.
Republicans remain mired in disagreement as war rages in Israel and as another government shutdown looms here at home.
Playing a major role here, say many, is the one that breasts play in our society — and why, of all the known cancers, those affecting the breast are in a category of their own.
All Fed officials agreed at their September meeting that interest rates would likely remain elevated for some time.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.