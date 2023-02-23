Judge denies change of venue for murder trial of former Franklin County deputy Jason Meade

Feb. 23, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Jason Meade made an appearance in Franklin County Common Pleas court for a motion hearing on Thursday. At left is defense attorney Mark Collins.Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

A Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge Thursday denied a request by attorneys for former county Sheriff's Office SWAT deputy Michael Jason Meade to change the venue for his murder trial.

Meade is facing charges of murder and reckless homicide for fatally shooting 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. on Dec. 4, 2020. Meade shot Goodson six times, five in the back, at his grandmother's Northland home.

Attorneys for Meade and special prosecutors on the case argued several motions Thursday afternoon related to Meade's case during a status conference Thursday afternoon. A new trial date has not been set since it was postponed in December.

Meade's attorneys asked Franklin County Common Pleas Judge David C. Young to move the trial to a different part of the state, saying it's necessary for Meade to receive a fair trial due to prejudicial media coverage of the case in Columbus.

Feb. 23, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Jason Meade, right, made an appearance in Franklin County Common Pleas court for a motion hearing on Thursday. At left is defense attorney Mark Collins, in middle is associate defense attorney Kaitlyn Stephens.Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Kaitlyn Stephens, one of Meade's attorneys, cited a guest opinion column in The Dispatch by Sean Walton, a lawyer for Goodson's family in a civil case against Meade, as an example.

Young said Thursday he will not grant a change of venue at this time. Changes of venue are rarely granted and Mark Collins, one of Meade's attorneys, said they expected this answer.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors also asked Young to allow the jury to be taken to view scenes relevant to the case, which would include the Northeast Side home owned by Goodson's grandmother and where he resided with other family.

Meade's attorneys also asked Young to prohibit prosecutors from referring to Goodson as a victim during jury selection, a request which Young did not rule on yet.

"I don’t think there’s any question in this case that Casey Goodson was the victim of a shooting," said Tim Merkle, one of the two special prosecutors appointed by the Franklin County Prosecutor's office to handle Meade's case. The other is Gary Shroyer.

The 2020 shooting

Meade has said, through Collins, that he saw Goodson point a firearm at another driver and Meade's unmarked vehicle. According to Collins, Meade shouted repeatedly for Goodson to show his hands and drop the gun, but Goodson instead pointed it at Meade. Goodson's family has said Goodson was holding a Subway sandwich, not a gun, and wearing earbuds. A firearm was recovered at the scene, according to police. But information about where that firearm was found has not been released.

Unlike other shootings by officers, no footage of the incident is available because the Franklin County Sheriff's office did not have body cameras at the time.

Meade was placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting and took disability retirement in July 2021 before he was indicted.

Goodson's family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Meade and Franklin County which will only go forward after the criminal case is resolved.

Casey Goodson Jr., Photo provided by family

