Judge denies Chauvin defense's motion to sequester the jury after police shot a 20-year-old Black man at a traffic stop nearby

Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
·2 min read
Brooklyn Center protests
A crowd gathered at the Brooklyn Center police department on Sunday. Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via Getty Images

  • The defense wanted the jury sequestered after police shot a Black man at a traffic stop nearby.

  • The judge denied the motion, not wanting jurors to believe there's more threats to their safety.

  • The case will continue as normal, with the jurors being sequestered only while they deliberate.

Eric Nelson, the attorney representing ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, filed a motion Monday to sequester the jury following protests over the fatal police shooting of a 20-year-old black man nearby.

Police shot Daunte Wright, 20, on Sunday afternoon after stopping him for a traffic violation. Protests and riots broke out in the city of Brooklyn Center, where Wright eventually crashed his car after being shot.

Nelson asked that jurors be questioned about their exposure to news of case.

The prosecution opposed the motion.

"World events happen," posecutor Matthew Frank said. "Things continue to happen in the state."

Judge Peter Cahill denied the defense's request, noting that sequestering jurors or bringing them in for questioning could imply that there is an increased risk to their safety.

The traffic stop shooting was an isolated incident and not related to Floyd's killing, Cahill ruled.

Cahill ordered that the trial continue as planned, with the 11th day of testimony kicking off Monday morning.

The jury will be sequestered as planned only during deliberations, which are expected to begin by April 19.

Chauvin is accused of murder and manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. Chauvin is accused of killing Floyd after kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes while he begged for his life.

