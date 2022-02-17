Judge denies competency exam for ex-Norfolk sheriff Bob McCabe

A federal judge denied former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe’s request to be evaluated for competency ahead of his sentencing on multiple public corruption and bribery charges.

Judge Arenda Wright Allen, who presided over McCabe’s trial last year, announced the decision in an 8-page order filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk.

Defense attorney James Broccoletti filed a motion last month asking for the evaluation. He wrote that the 63-year-old suffered from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease and that his condition had worsened since he was taken into custody and placed in solitary confinement — a common safety precaution for high-profile inmates. McCabe also suffers from vertigo, dizziness, and sensory neural loss, the motion said.

But Allen wrote that McCabe’s diagnosis alone isn’t enough to indicate he’s incompetent. To be found incompetent, a defendant must be unable to understand the proceedings they face, or assist in their defense. A report issued by a doctor who examined McCabe in jail also didn’t suggest that he was incompetent, she wrote.

A jury convicted McCabe in August of all 11 charges, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years. He was initially set to be sentenced in January, but that date was later pushed back to May 20.

Allen said she believed McCabe was competent when he testified in his own defense. The former sheriff spent two days on the witness stand during the three-week trial.

“At no point during these two days, or at other points during the three-week trial, did the Court observe Mr. McCabe to show any signs of incompetence,” Allen wrote. “The Court observed the exact opposite. Mr. McCabe was alert and spoke assertively. He recalled all facts in detail. Furthermore, he did not notify the Court at any point that he did not understand advice of counsel or his rights.”

McCabe was Norfolk’s longest serving sheriff. He was first elected in 1993, and won re-election five more times. He resigned abruptly in 2017 amid a federal investigation of bribes he took from two longtime jail contractors in exchange for favorable treatment for them in the bidding process.

Jane Harper, 757-222-5097, jane.harper@pilotonline.com