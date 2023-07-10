Judge denies contempt motion filed against District Attorney Gonzalez in Athens case

Western Circuit Superior Court Judge Eric Norris has denied a contempt of court motion filed against District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez after he determined she did not violate an order to provide documents subpoenaed by Watkinsville attorney Kevin Epps.

The ruling issued late Friday is part of a lingering legal proceeding in the Marsy’s Law issue in which Gonzalez has already admitted violating the rights of an alleged victim in a sexual assault case.

In the criminal case, the district attorney’s office dismissed rape and child molestation charges against Michael Lareco Daniel, 42, the day after a jury was selected on April 17 to hear the charges.

Gonzalez has recused her office from further prosecution of Daniel and the case was assigned to Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley. The circuit is composed of Walton and Newton counties.

McGinley filed a motion Thursday asking Norris to vacate the dismissal as his office will seek to reindict Daniel after the case evidence was reviewed by his office.

Norris granted the motion on Friday.

The contempt motion arose from the controversy of the case as Epps represented the girl, who was 14 at the time of the alleged assault, and the girl’s mother as they said Gonzalez violated the victim’s rights under the Georgia Crime Victim’s Rights, known as Marsy’s Law.

Epps sought more evidence in the case to show what prosecuting attorneys did prior to the dismissal and he subpoenaed documents, which Norris would later view in private.

Norris’ ruling noted that following his May 25 order, Gonzalez produced 42 documents before the 15-day deadline. The judge privately reviewed the documents and based on this review he wrote that Gonzalez complied with the ruling.

An issue was also made of 19 e-mails that Epps wanted, but it was never established that those 19 e-mails were not among the 42 documents produced.

Based on the review of the documents, Norris wrote that he is satisfied that Gonzalez complied with his order.

The judge also ruled that attorney’s fee were not appropriate. Epps had asked in a previous hearing for about $14,000 in attorney’s fees.

Because the criminal case against Daniel is now in the hands of the Alcovy Circuit, Norris ruled that the victim has not been harmed.

Norris noted that a hearing on the Daniel case will be scheduled between the new prosecutor and the lawyer for Daniel, who was represented in the initial case by Athens attorney David Crowe.

