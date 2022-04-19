Judge denies to continue trial in Harveys Lake stabbing case

Apr. 19—WILKES-BARRE — A Laflin woman's flip flopping of attorneys at the 11th hour was not enough to get her trial continued this week.

Isabella Rosa Sobejano, 21, of Peachwood Drive, was charged by state police at Wilkes-Barre and Luzerne County detectives in March 2021, alleging she used a paring knife to stab Samuel Parente in the neck at a Harveys Lake boathouse. He survived the injury.

Court records say Sobejano and Parente began dating in May 2019, having met as students at Wyoming Seminary. Parente told investigators he ended the relationship in January 2020, but admitted he reconciled with Sobejano, describing their relationship as "friends with benefits," court records say.

After a sexual encounter, Sobejano told Parente she was pregnant. In turn, Parente suggested she get an abortion but Sobejano wanted to keep the child, according to court records.

Investigators say Sobejano was not pregnant and made up the story for Parente to continue their relationship.

When Parente invited Sobejano to his parents boathouse on June 15, 2020, he alleged Sobejano stabbed him in the neck.

Sobejano claimed she was attacked and defended herself.

When Sobejano was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of simple assault in March 2021, she was represented by Attorney Mark Mack.

At Sobejano's preliminary hearing, she was represented by Attorney Ruth Ann Lenahan who, according to court records, is Sobejano's attorney of record.

Sobejano reportedly agreed to plea no contest to a single count of aggravated assault.

When Judge David W. Lupas called Sobejano's case, Attorney Kevin Daniels, with the Mack Law Firm, stood beside Sobejano, with Lenahan standing nearby.

Lupas asked what was happening.

"I was prepared to try the case. I was told on Friday the Mack Law Firm was hired and that the deal would be better under the Mack Law Firm," Lenahan explained.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin who, along with Assistant District Attorney Carly Hislop are prosecuting, described a plea agreement was reached for Sobejano to plea no contest to aggravated assault. McLaughlin noted Lenahan "explored all options" for Sobejano who was denied acceptance into the county's Mental Health Court and for a special probationary sentence for first-time offenders.

"She could take it or lose it," McLaughlin said, adding the Mack Law Firm is aware of Sobejano's case due to their representation of her when she was arrested.

Lupas denied a request by Daniels to continue Sobejano's trial and advised all parties to return to the courthouse Tuesday morning. Lupas said Lenahan will continue to represent Sobejano if the case is called for trial this week.