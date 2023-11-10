Judge denies defense's desire to move Dummitt trial

Nov. 10—CATLETTSBURG — Attorneys for a highly publicized defendant motioned the court to move her trial out of the immediate local area to ensure an unbiased jury pool, however the motion was denied by a special-appointed judge.

Defense attorney Alea Hipes argued pre-trial news coverage pertaining to Kelly Dummitt, 25, could prevent a fair trial as the coverage is "inflammatory" and "likely to prevent a fair trial in current case," according to a motion filed in late August.

Dummitt's name has been printed by The Daily Independent in more than 30 separate articles after she was arrested, and eventually convicted, in connection to the death of 19-year-old Mattie Conley in September 2015.

The Daily Independent released continuous updates throughout Dummitt's bond violations and even a brief prison stay before she was released on mandatory re-entry supervision in 2020 — during which, Conley's family and the public at large alleged the court system showed leniency to Dummitt as she seemingly disobeyed court orders throughout a seven-year period.

In 2022, Dummitt accumulated multiple charges after officers said she drove her vehicle into a side-by-side ATV and beat a woman after a couple asked Dummitt to leave private property in Lewis County, according to court testimony.

At the time of that incident, Dummitt was out on bond on a DUI case in Greenup County and was brought back before District Judge Paul Craft to answer for that case, as she had failed to appear to resolve it.

Since her 2022 arrest in Lewis County, Dummitt has remained in jail on a DUI sentence as well as a hold on felony charges from the alleged assault.

Hipes, Dummitt's public defender on the assault case, argued recent coverage of the assault case drew a parallel to Conley's death — as she was killed following an incident while riding a side-by-side ATV with Dummitt supposedly chasing behind.

"The continuous reporting and rehashing of The Daily Independent has kept hostility at the forefront of the public's mind," Hipes wrote, also providing multiple comments from social media on said articles.

Some of the selected comments from the defense include: "Dummitt will kill someone again if she keeps getting away with all the unlawful stuff that she does;" "She needs put under the jail;" "Keep her before she kills someone else;" and "She's a good candidate for a public hanging."

Hipes cited the comments and coverage as reason to move the trial venue out of Lewis, Greenup, Boyd or Carter Counties as the potential jury pool would already have conclusions and beliefs of Dummitt.

Dummitt's case was already assigned a special presiding judge, Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis, after Circuit Judge Brian McCloud recused himself from the case due to Dummitt's previous cases on which he presided.

Dummitt's case also has a special prosecutor, 20th Judicial Circuit's Joe Merkel, who filed an opposition to the defense's motion, arguing "accurate" reporting doesn't mean "prejudicial."

"...(T)he defendant('s) (attorneys) fails to cite the Court to a single example of coverage which was prejudicial," Merkel wrote.

Of the social media comments used as example by defense attorneys, Merkel argued none of the comments originated from residents of Lewis County — the current trial venue.

Judge Davis overruled the motion to change the venue and scheduled Dummitt to reappear Dec. 8.

Dummitt is currently facing charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, DUI, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespassing, reckless driving and fourth-degree assault.

Of those charges, she could face a maximum of five years in prison for wanton endangerment, if convicted. However, with previous DUI convictions, which accumulate in punishment, could mean harsher penalties.

