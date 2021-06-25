Judge denies Derek Chauvin motion for new trial ahead of sentencing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barnini Chakraborty
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer set to be sentenced Friday for the murder of George Floyd, has been denied a post-verdict motion for a new trial.

Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill ruled on the eve of Chauvin's sentencing hearing that he "failed to demonstrate ... the court had abused its discretion or committed error such that defendant was deprived of his constitutional right to a fair trial."

Cahill also ruled that Chauvin failed to prove prosecutorial or juror misconduct.

DEREK CHAUVIN TO BE SENTENCED FRIDAY FOR THE MURDER OF GEORGE FLOYD

Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, alleged that pretrial publicity affected Chauvin's right to a fair trial. Nelson claimed the court abused its discretion by denying a request for a change of venue and a new trial. Nelson also took issue with the court failing to sequester the jurors or "admonish[ing] them to avoid all media." He also alleged that jurors were prejudiced by pretrial publicity and that they were also intimidated and faced a "fear of retribution."

Chauvin has been sitting in a maximum-security prison cell after a 12-member jury in April found him guilty of second-and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's May 25, 2020, death.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Forty-five people testified at Chauvin's trial, which lasted three weeks. The jury deliberated a little over 10 hours before returning a guilty verdict.

Chauvin did not testify in his own defense.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Law Enforcement, Court

Original Author: Barnini Chakraborty

Original Location: Judge denies Derek Chauvin motion for new trial ahead of sentencing

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Judge denies Derek Chauvin's retrial request hours before sentencing

    Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill denied former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's request for a retrial, according to NBC News.Why it matters: Cahill's denial ensures that Chauvin will be sentenced for the murder of George Floyd later that same day.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Cahill wrote in a ruling Thursday night that Chauvin's defense "failed to demonstrate ... the Court abused its discretion or

  • What to expect at Derek Chauvin's sentencing for the murder of George Floyd

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will learn his prison sentence Friday for the murder of George Floyd, a killing that sparked international protests over the treatment of Black Americans by law enforcement.

  • Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin to be sentenced for George Floyd's murder

    (Reuters) -Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin will be sentenced on Friday for murdering George Floyd in May 2020 after a trial that was widely seen as a watershed moment in the history of U.S. policing. A jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty on April 20 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-race-georgefloyd-idCAKBN2C716I of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Prosecutors have asked for a 30-year prison sentence, double the upper limit indicated in sentencing guidelines for a first-time offender.

  • U.S. Blocks Some Solar Materials Made in Xinjiang Region

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.The U.S. has barred some solar products made in China’s Xinjiang region, marking one of the Biden administration’s biggest steps yet to counter alleged human rights abuses against the country’s ethnic Uyghur Muslim minority.Xinjiang -- where advocacy groups and a panel of United Nations experts say Uyghurs and other minorities have been subjected to mass arbitrary detenti

  • Rashida Tlaib blasts critics of critical race theory, says opposition is 'rooted in racism'

    Rep. Rashida Tlaib addressed critics of the controversial critical race theory by claiming opposition to the teachings is “rooted in racism.”

  • George Floyd's family members to speak at Chauvin sentencing

    An attorney for George Floyd’s family said Friday that family members were feeling anxious ahead of a sentencing hearing for former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder and other charges in Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, and he faces a practical maximum of 30 years when he’s sentenced Friday afternoon. Family attorney Ben Crump told The Associated Press that family members were feeling “anxious and tense.”

  • All-Star Cast Fills Out Western THE HARDER THEY FALL Trailer

    Netflix's new Western, The Harder They Fall stars Regina King, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Jonathan Majors, and Delroy Lindo. The post All-Star Cast Fills Out Western THE HARDER THEY FALL Trailer appeared first on Nerdist.

  • U.S. bans some Chinese solar imports over Xinjiang forced labor

    The Biden administration on Thursday banned imports of solar materials from a Chinese firm accused of using forced labor in China's Xinjiang region. Why it matters: It represents an escalation of pressure against China over allegations of forced labor and genocide in a region that produces large amounts of silicon-based materials.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe State Department has accused the Chinese government of carrying

  • Derek Chauvin to be sentenced Friday for the murder of George Floyd

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will learn his fate Friday when he is sentenced for the murder of George Floyd, a killing that was caught on camera and led to widespread national protests over the treatment of black people by law enforcement officials.

  • Venus Is Entering Leo. Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign

    Passion will be in the forefront of your relationships.

  • 11 arrested in second night of South Carolina unrest after video circulates of double arrest

    Eleven protesters were arrested Thursday during the second night of demonstrations in South Carolina over a violent confrontation between police and two suspects during an arrest.

  • Sheldon Rankins: Robert Saleh is trying to breed something special

    As a member of the Saints for his first five seasons, Sheldon Rankins knows what a winning culture looks like. New Orleans has four consecutive NFC South titles, netting double-digit victories in each of those years. But now Rankins is with the Jets, a team trying to turn around its fortunes with new head coach [more]

  • These young immigrants are huge contributors to Texas. Congress must protect them

    The DACA program faces threats, including a federal lawsuit, and lawmakers should ensure recipients can stay in the only home they’ve known, an advocacy group argues.

  • Let Me Introduce You to the Walkstar Sandals—Here's Why I'm Obsessed

    Say hello to your new favorite flatforms.

  • Derek Chauvin faces sentencing for murder of George Floyd

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin faces sentencing Friday afternoon for the murder of George Floyd. Correspondent Michael George covered Chauvin's trial, and he spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what to expect from the hearing.

  • Vandalism of Floyd statues ahead of Chauvin sentencing

    There is outrage in Brooklyn and in Newark after two statues to honor George Floyd were targeted by vandals, just ahead of Derek Chauvin's sentencing.

  • George Floyd statues in Brooklyn, Newark vandalized day before Chauvin sentencing

    The Newark defacing of a Floyd statue was found just before 6 a.m. Thursday, and the vandalism in Brooklyn was discovered at 7:20 a.m. Statues of George Floyd in Brooklyn, New York and Newark, New Jersey were both defaced the day before the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty of murdering Floyd in April. According to a local report, the Brooklyn statue of Floyd’s face and the pedestal on which it stands were both spray-painted black, and the words “PatriotFront.Us” were stenciled on it, sprayed in white.

  • Michael Myers Returns in HALLOWEEN KILLS Trailer

    Michael Myers returns from his fiery tomb to cut a bloody path through Haddonfield, in the first full trailer for Halloween Kills. The post Michael Myers Returns in HALLOWEEN KILLS Trailer appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Lord Ashcroft’s Daughter-in-Law Breaks Silence on Shooting of Belize Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Linkedin/FacebookThe British billionaire’s daughter-in-law who killed a top police officer in Belize is breaking her silence to tell the story of how she accidentally shot him—and how she is now locked in a battle to see her own children.“I feel like I’m living in a movie and I don’t know what the endgame is,” Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Lord Michael Ashcroft, told the Daily Mail in her first interview since her arrest.Hartin is charged with mans

  • Mom of biracial teen seen on video being shocked with Taser by state trooper plans to sue

    The mother of a biracial teen seen on video being shocked with a Taser by Florida trooper in his girlfriend's backyard plans to sue.