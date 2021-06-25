Judge denies Derek Chauvin's retrial request hours before sentencing

Jacob Knutson
·1 min read
Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill denied former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's request for a retrial, according to NBC News.

Why it matters: Cahill's denial ensures that Chauvin will be sentenced for the murder of George Floyd later that same day.

The big picture: Cahill wrote in a ruling Thursday night that Chauvin's defense "failed to demonstrate ... the Court abused its discretion or committed error such that Defendant was deprived of his constitutional right to a fair trial," as it claimed in its request for a retrial, according to CNN.

  • Cahill also said Chauvin's defense did not demonstrate prosecutorial or juror misconduct.

  • Minnesota prosecutors are seeking a 30-year sentence for Chauvin, but he could receive a shorter sentence because state guidelines recommend a maximum of 15 years for a person with no criminal history.

