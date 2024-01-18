Judge denies to dismiss homicide charge against teen in Hazle Township fatal shooting

Jan. 18—WILKES-BARRE — The words "judicial economy" were mentioned during the status conference for two teenagers charged respectively with the ambush style shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Hazle Township last year.

Prosecutors have consolidated the criminal cases of Ismael Valdez-Batista, 18, of Mahanoy City, and Reymer Gonzales, 18, of Hazleton, charged by the Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton and Bloomsburg with shooting Rolando K. Cepeda, outside Performance Auto Repair on West 23rd Street on April 14, 2023.

Cepeda was sitting on a stool outside the auto repair business when he was approached and shot multiple times. Cepeda was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest where he died April 15, 2023.

A second shooting victim, Carlos D. Jorge, survived.

While prosecutors consolidated the separate cases for one trial, attorneys for Valdez-Batista and Gonzales appear to be taking different defense strategies, jeopardizing as Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino described, "judicial economy" on the chance the trial could be further delayed.

A Feb. 26 trial date for Valdez-Batista and Gonzales was continued indefinitely.

Valdez-Batista's attorney, Frank T. McCabe III, has filed a motion seeking to transfer the case to juvenile court as his client was 16-years-old at the time of the incident.

Gonzales' attorney, William L. Stephens Jr., said he has no intentions of seeking to transfer his client to juvenile court.

McCabe said he recently received a "voluminous" amount of discovery, which is the exchange of evidence, that he needs to review prior to a hearing in an attempt to transfer the case to juvenile court, while Stephens said he is ready to proceed to trial.

Lupas during the status conference Thursday denied requests by Stephens to set bail and to dismiss the case against Gonzales.

Another status conference is scheduled on March 7.

Valdez-Batista is charged with criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Gonzales is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Valdez-Batista and Gonzales remain jailed without bail at the county correctional facility.