Judge denies dismissing Hi-Tor president's indictment; she turns down plea offer

NEW CITY — A Rockland judge has sustained a multi-count indictment against Hi-Tor Animal Center President Debbie DiBernardo, as her attorney said she turned down a prosecution plea offer predicated on her providing information she doesn't have against others.

DiBernardo potentially faces trial on a felony charge and 17 misdemeanors involving allegations of filing bogus business records concerning animals brought to the Pomona-based shelter. The felony involves an allegation she submitted a phony voucher.

Her attorney, Gerard Damiani, had challenged the indictment, contending she was deprived of a fair presentation of existing evidence. He argued, among other legal issues, that the prosecution gave the grand jury inaccurate information on the contract between Hi-Tor and the county detailing how the county collects money to support the facility.

Rockland County Court Judge Larry Schwartz, after reviewing the grand jury minutes, rejected Damiani's arguments, writing that he found no issues with the indictment and procedure.

"Upon such review, the court finds no basis upon which to grant defendant's application to dismiss or reduce the indictment," Schwartz wrote. "The grand jury proceedings were not defective."

Schwartz wrote the assistant district attorney properly instructed the grand jury on the law, and "the evidence presented, if accepted as true, is legally sufficient to establish every element of each offense charged."

"I am disappointed," Damiani said of Schwartz's ruling. "It's the court's ruling and we will begin to prepare for trial."

Damiani said the prosecution offered DiBernardo a plea agreement in which the felony count would be dropped and she would admit to one of the 17 misdemeanor counts.

The carrot in the prosecution's proffer, Damiani said, was DiBernardo talking to them about criminal activity at Hi-Tor. Damiani said DiBernardo has no information to offer the District Attorney's Office.

"We don’t know if there is anything going on in way of criminal activity," Damiani said. "The proffer is not applicable to us as part of a plea bargain. I would suspect any criminal activity would be indicted."

District Attorney Thomas Walsh didn't respond to a request for comment. His spokesman Peter Walker said he could not provide details since the case's prosecutor was unavailable.

The prosecution comes as the county considers using Rockland Green, the former solid waste management agency, to take over the operation of Hi-Tor.

The state, upon the Rockland Legislature's request, has authorized the county to change Rockland Green's charter. The Rockland Green commissioners, including legislators and the five supervisors, have been discussing the takeover but have yet to provide financial information.

Rockland also is investing millions of dollars to build a new animal shelter. Hi-Tor officials for years have been dealing with complaints about overcrowding and caring for animals in a dilapidated facility.

A grand jury indicted DiBernardo in January on one felony count of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and 17 misdemeanors of second-degree falsifying business records, Walsh said in a news release.

He had said the investigation was spurred by complaints from people involved with the facility.

She's charged with submitting 17 phony business records concerning animals brought to the Pomona-based shelter as part of the center's contract for financial aid. She's also charged with submitting a phony voucher as part of animal documentation to the Rockland Health Department.

The issue swirls around taking in kittens from New Jersey but signing documents contending the felines were from Spring Valley.

On June 25, 2020, DiBernardo, in her role as president of Hi-Tor Animal Care Center, directed the false entry of documents into the shelter's business records related to the intake of 17 animals, the District Attorney's Office news release stated.

Then on July 1, 2020, as part of DiBernardo's submission of animal documentation to the Rockland Health Department, she allegedly filed an animal intake voucher containing false information, the release stated. The documentation, required by the shelter's contract with the county, violated the center's contract with the county.

