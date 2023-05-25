Judge denies effort by district attorney in Athens to stop subpoena of documents

Western Superior Court Judge Eric Norris denied on Thursday a motion by District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez to reject subpoenas directed at securing certain documents in her office.

The documents are sought by Watkinsville attorney Kevin Epps in connection with a recent Marsy’s Law violation by the district attorney’s office.

Norris ruled the district attorney violated the victim’s rights of Epps’ client due to the district attorney admitting to the violation and the evidence offered by Epps. The judge has ordered that Gonzalez turn over the documents in 15 days from May 19.

FILE - District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez speaks at the Seats of Justice Awards Ceremony hosted by the Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office at the ACC Library in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Gonzalez's office must turn over documents related to a Marsy's Law violation.

Epps represents the mother of an Athens girl, who at age 14 alleged she had been raped. The DA’s office dismissed the charges of rape and child molestation in April after a jury was seated for a trial.

The child’s mother filed a complaint, which states her daughter’s rights were violated under the Georgia Crime Victim’s Bill of Rights, also known as Marsy’s Law.

During a May 19 hearing on the complaint, Epps alleged the DA’s office never intended to prosecute the rape case and that Assistant District Attorney Robert Wilson used an upcoming murder trial as an excuse to “cover for Gonzalez,” who despite a shortage of staff was out of town at an event the weekend before the trial.

Among the documents sought by Epps was one that contained the words “Selma, Alabama,” according to the district’s attorney’s motion to reject the subpoenas.

Epps said Thursday that securing the documents “will reflect that my client did not get her day in trial and her victim’s right were violated because Mr. Wilson had to cover this hearing while Ms. Gonzalez was at an event in Alabama not related to any of her duties as the district attorney.”

Gonzalez had argued in her motion that some of the documents sought by Epps are not related to the criminal case against the defendant, Michael Lareco Daniel, 42, of Lawrenceville.

She also complained that Epps sent subpoenas to other staff members and “this created an atmosphere of confusion and needless pressure” in an office that did not need distractions.

Norris also issued an order on Thursday recusing himself from further handling of cases against Daniel because he handled the Marsy’s Law hearing and the two pending criminal charges against the defendant involve the same child victim.

The case was reassigned to Judge Lawton Stephens.

The DA’s office has also recused itself from handling the pending cases against Daniel, who is represented by Athens attorney David Crowe. A special prosecutor will be appointed.

