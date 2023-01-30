Judge denies evidence suppression in Showalter case

Jan. 30—OTTUMWA — A man charged in his wife's death lost a bid to suppress evidence obtained through warrantless searches by police.

A motion made by attorneys for Gregory Allen Showalter Sr., 62, of Ottumwa, was denied last Tuesday by Judge Daniel Wilson. Wilson ruled that while police did not obtain a search warrant before searching two vehicles owned by Gregory Showalter, police had probable cause to do so.

Gregory Showalter faces charges of first-degree murder, abuse of corpse, willful injury causing serious injury and domestic abuse stemming from the July 2021 death of his wife, Helen Showalter. He has pled not guilty to the charges.

Police say Helen Showalter was reported missing July 31, 2021. Court documents say her body was recovered in rural Wapello County near the Des Moines River the next day.

Court documents indicate at the time of her disappearance and death, Helen Showalter and Gregory Showalter were in the midst of a divorce. Police have not indicated how she died.

Police investigating the missing person call grew suspicious of foul play in the case, according to court documents.

During the investigation, police performed two warrantless searches of vehicles registered to Gregory Showalter. One of those vehicles, a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer, had been occupied by both Helen Showalter and Gregory Showalter on July 31, 2021, based on statements made by Gregory Showalter to police.

Deputies also noticed from outside the vehicle items belonging to Helen Showalter were inside, and noticed two red streaks that appeared to be dried blood on the outside of the vehicle.

Ultimately it was Gregory Showalter's son that provided consent to search the vehicle. Gregory Showalter's Attorney Robert Breckenridge argued that the son did not have the authority to authorize a search.

Wilson ruled that police had probable cause to search the vehicle anyway, but that at the time police could have reasonably believed the son was in fact authorized because he possessed keys to the vehicles. Additionally, Gregory Showalter was present before, during and after the searches and did not object at the time, according to court records.

The searches eventually led police to obtain a warrant.

Breckenridge argued that evidence obtained from the warrant and the searches that led to it should be excluded from trial. Wilson denied the motion.

A jury trial is currently scheduled to begin in Wapello County on May 2.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.