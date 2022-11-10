Judge denies ex-Carbondale mayor's bid to expunge ballot-tampering conviction

Nov. 10—A Lackawanna County Court judge rejected former Carbondale Mayor Joseph Vadella's bid to expunge his 1998 ballot-tampering conviction Wednesday after the ex-official failed to appear for a virtual hearing on the request.

Judge Michael J. Barrasse denied Vadella's petition after listening to a brief argument from First Assistant District Attorney Judy Price, who maintained the former mayor is not eligible for relief under either the Pennsylvania Clean Slate Law or the state's criminal record expungement statute.

Contacted afterward by The Times-Tribune, a perplexed Vadella said he did not receive notice of the hearing.

"What hearing?" he asked. "I never got notified of a hearing. Aren't they supposed to let me know?"

Vadella, 65, petitioned the court in October to expunge the record of his arrest and conviction related to a scheme to tamper with absentee ballots during the May 1997 primary election for magisterial district judge in the Carbondale area.

At the time, Vadella was the mayor of Carbondale and one of his brothers was a candidate for the judge seat.

Vadella pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor charge of harassing a witness and, as part of his plea agreement, resigned as mayor. He was sentenced on the federal count to four months in prison and four months of house arrest.

In Lackawanna County Court, he pleaded guilty to tampering with public records and forgery, along with two absentee ballot law violations — all misdemeanors, according to court records. He was sentenced to three to nine months in jail, with the term running at the same time as his federal sentence, and fined $1,000.

Price told Barrasse there is no provision under the Clean Slate Law for Vadella to seek expungement of his record.

Under state law, expungements for misdemeanors may be granted only if the person is at least 70 years old and has been free of arrest or prosecution for 10 years.

Vadella is also ineligible for relief under the limited access provision of the Clean Slate Law, which would shield his conviction from view to all but police, courts and certain other official agencies, Price argued.

She told Barrasse the Clean Slate Law bars granting limited access to individuals who have been convicted of four or more offenses punishable by at least a year of imprisonment. All four misdemeanors Vadella pleaded guilty to in county court carried potential jail terms of at least one year, she said.

In denying the petition in Vadella's absence, Barrasse said the court would entertain an appeal if the former mayor were to file one.

At the outset of the hearing, the judge's staff indicated Vadella had been sent notice of the virtual proceeding.

Vadella said he was informed last month, when the hearing was originally set, that it would be rescheduled for sometime in November. That's the last he heard, he said.

"I don't know what type of notification they sent out, but I certainly didn't get one," Vadella said.

The former mayor said he planned to talk to his attorney to determine how to proceed.

