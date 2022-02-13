Judge denies 'extraordinary circumstances' in Hopedale lawsuit, board plans Town Meeting

HOPEDALE — What town officials called "extraordinary circumstances" with respect to their desire to reopen a lawsuit against the Grafton and Upton Railroad over 155 acres of disputed land weren't extraordinary enough, at least in the eyes of a Land Court judge.

Now a Superior Court injunction forbidding the railroad from clearing more of the 155 acres of disputed land ends Monday — a decision the town plans to appeal, according to Peter Durning, who has represented the town in its Land Court proceedings.

What the town does after that will be voted on by residents, said Select Board Chair Brian Keyes during a meeting on Thursday night.

“A robust element of the (board’s) discussion was a sincere interest in bringing this matter to the residents in a Special Town Meeting,” Durning said. While that meeting hasn’t been scheduled, Keyes said officials plan to hold it safely in-person.

The issue stretches back to October 2020, when Special Town Meeting approved the town to purchase the 155 acres of land at 364 West St., which was also sought by the railroad for development. One hundred and thirty acres are classified as forest land, with the remaining 25 acres being wetlands.

The town filed a lawsuit and preliminary injunction against the railroad shortly after the October 2020 Special Town Meeting but later agreed to mediation, resulting in an agreement to split the disputed land. The town agreed to getting about 85 acres, plus a 20-acre expansion of its Parklands, and the railroad vowed to provide environmental protections and possible cost-sharing opportunities when it came to land-surveying and pinpointing new water sources.

After the town and railroad reached agreement to split the property and to seal that agreement, the town filed court papers in February 2021 to dismiss "with prejudice" its Land Court case against the railroad permanently.

That action drew a lawsuit from 12 residents, who claimed it was illegal for the town to accept less land after Town Meeting had approved the purchase of all of it.

On Dec. 30, Hopedale officials changed course, filing a motion to reopen the case against the railroad — citing "compelling and extraordinary circumstances" that warranted reopening the proceedings — and to proceed with its original decision to buy all of the 364 West St. property under state law Chapter 61.

The town backed this with a Nov. 10 Superior Court decision by Superior Court Judge Karen Goodwin, who ruled that the deal between the town and railroad needed to go to Town Meeting first for it to carry any weight, and that the town could continue to pursue the right of first refusal.

But on Jan. 28, Land Court Judge Diane Rubin denied the town's motion, concluding the circumstances weren’t in fact “extraordinary.”

In her decision, she found that the stipulation of dismissal both parties agreed to was especially “meaningful," according to Durning.

"In (agreeing to that dismissal), the town had effectively agreed through the settlement agreement to waive its right of first refusal as part of this comprehensive settlement,” he said.

Because the opinion ultimately falls within the discretion of the trial judge hearing that motion, Durning advised the board that Rubin’s decision likely can't be overturned on appeal.

Don Keavany, an attorney representing both Grafton and Upton Railroad and land seller One Hundred Forty Realty Trust, said the town would be best served by continuing to pursue the deal it made with the railroad.

"As this Land Court decision makes clear, the town continues to have the option of going to Town Meeting to authorize and appropriate funds for the purchase of the property in the settlement agreement, and if the town obtains the necessary votes, the (railroad) remains obligated to convey the properties,” Keavany told the Daily News after Rubin's decision.

He said the railroad remains committed to the agreement and is ready to comply with all of its terms, including but not limited to cost-sharing, build-out restrictions and transferring property to the town.

The Land Court case remains dismissed, which means whatever Chapter 61 rights of first refusal the town had with the 364 West St. property have been waived, said Keavany.

“If the town foolishly chooses to engage in further litigation, the (railroad) will pursue any and all remedies against it, including significant monetary damages arising from delayed development as well as attorneys fees, which are specifically authorized in the settlement agreement,” he said.

The Select Board has received input from experts and residents over the last few years, but there could be another route the board hasn’t yet taken, said Keyes.

“There’s still options for us, or other paths, or legal schemes we don’t seem to be considering,” he said.

'A reversible error'

Along the way, the attorney representing the residents suing the town — David Lurie — offered to consult, and even replace, the town’s current attorney free of charge. Durning said he’s already consulted with Lurie and his law partner, Harley Racer, but that they “formulated and came up with legal strategy for the board independently."

Racer, who attended the Dec. 31 meeting virtually that night, said nothing has changed since last talking with Durning.

“I felt then — and feel now — that this was a reversible error, but more importantly, we have inconsistent rulings now,” Racer said. “We have a Superior Court judge (Goodwin) who has said that the settlement agreement is not effective and that the board retains its right to enforce its option and to resend the settlement agreement formerly, and that the railroad has at least skirted Chapter 61 and claiming these rights from the town, and that is completely inconsistent with the Land Court’s denial of the town’s motion to vacate.”

The Appeals Court is the place to resolve these inconsistent rulings, he said.

“But beyond that, we feel strongly that the settlement agreement is not effective, the stipulation agreement is a product of that settlement agreement, and that the (town's) motion to vacate should have been allowed — and these are extraordinary circumstances," said Racer.

Durning said each court had two separate decisions to make. The Land Court was asked to vacate a stipulation of dismissal that defines "extraordinary circumstances," while the Superior Court was asked how consistent its appropriation of money was with General Law 40, he said.

The Select Board meets again on Monday.

Lauren Young writes about business and pop culture. Reach her at 774-804-1499 or lyoung@wickedlocal.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurenwhy__.

