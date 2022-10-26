Judge denies Farmer's request to attend family funeral

Oct. 26—The man charged with the murder of Karena McClerkin will not get to physically attend his nephew's funeral.

Flint Farmer, through his attorney Jeffrey Elftman, filed a motion last week requesting Howard County Superior Court II Judge Brant Parry to allow him to be temporarily released to attend his nephew's funeral Thursday. Farmer is being held in the Howard County Jail on one charge of murder and without bond.

Farmer's motion was closely followed by a formal objection by Howard County Prosecutor Mark McCann.

In his objection, McCann argued that Farmer should not be allowed to physically attend because: he is a "substantial" flight risk, arranging security measures with the Howard County Jail staff would be "burdensome" and Farmer could virtually attend the funeral through Zoom or another similar video chat service.

As of late Wednesday morning, the case docket showed no decision made by Parry. However, Parry told the Tribune on Wednesday afternoon that he would be denying Farmer's request.

Farmer was charged with murder this past July. Police allege he killed McClerkin in 2016.

Loved ones say they dropped McClerkin off at an apartment in the 1000 block of South Washington Street — one associated with Farmer — on Oct. 11, 2016. That was the last time any of them saw her. McClerkin was reported missing two days later, and for nearly six years what exactly happened to her remained a mystery.

A heavily redacted probable cause affidavit alleges that witnesses told police in 2021 they heard a "struggle" or a "fight" coming from Farmer's apartment on the night of Oct. 11, 2016. Those two individuals also told police they heard what sounded like a person "gasping" or "whimpering."

It was perhaps that additional information that led authorities back to the apartment in June, where they were searching a detached garage on the property for any evidence related to the case.

During that search, per court records, Luminol was used, which is a water-based solution capable of detecting blood that has been diluted up to 10,000 times.

Results of the Luminol test revealed the presence of blood on the floor just inside the walk-through service door of the detached garage, court documents stated, as well as in three other areas.

A day after Farmer's arrest, police discovered skeletal remains located in rural Miami County. The remains were positively identified as those of McClerkin.

