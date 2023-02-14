Judge denies gag order request in Clark County jail cases

Feb. 13—CLARK COUNTY — A federal judge has denied a motion for a protective order filed by a former Clark County jailer accused of selling an inmate an access key in October 2021.

David J. Lowe, who is facing criminal charges related to the incident, had asked for a gag order in the federal civil cases based on "extensive" media coverage and statements made by Clark County law enforcement officials.

Lowe and former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel are defendants in the two federal cases, as multiple former and current female inmates have claimed they were sexually assaulted and harassed after male inmates entered their pods after obtaining the key.

Noel, who was named as a defendant in the lawsuit as sheriffs oversee county jails, has maintained that Lowe was quickly investigated and subsequently arrested after authorities were made aware that a key was sold to an inmate. Noel launched a website, Clarkfacts.com, disputing claims in the federal lawsuits filed by the female inmates.

Lowe referenced the website and media reports in the filing calling for the protective order. On Thursday, U.S. Judge Kellie Barr denied the motion.

In her decision, Barr references previous court decisions covering the right to a fair trial as well as rulings over gag orders.

"Here, the Court cannot conclude on the record before it that the comments made pose a serious and imminent threat of interference to the administration of justice such that the Court must issue the protective order Mr. Lowe seeks," Barr wrote in the ruling.

"Mr. Lowe has not pointed to any statements made by an attorney who has appeared in either of these matters, and he has not cited authority that the Court can issue a protective order binding an attorney who has not appeared in this case."

If the cases proceed to trial, potential jurors will be questioned about their exposure to media coverage of the incident and other publicly available information before selections are made, Barr continues.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs have filed a motion asking that the two federal cases be consolidated into one since they are based on the same accusations. Noel's attorney hasn't objected to the request.

In the criminal case, Lowe is scheduled for a jury trial June 27 in Clark Circuit Court No. 1. He's charged with escape, a Level 5 felony, official misconduct, a Level 6 felony, and a misdemeanor charge of trafficking with an inmate.

No criminal charges related to the female inmates' claims of sexual assault have been filed.